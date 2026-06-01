Judge Modifies Custody Arrangement for 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Stars Paul and Mortensen Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

A Utah judge has recommended lifting supervision for Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's co-parenting, setting a new visitation schedule amid ongoing domestic violence allegations and mutual protective orders from their high-profile custody battle.

A Utah judge has indicated a shift in the custody arrangement for Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen , stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, following their contentious split.

During a virtual hearing on Monday, June 1, the judge expressed encouragement about the direction of the case and announced plans to recommend lifting the prior supervision order. The judge outlined a new visitation schedule for Paul, allowing her to see her son Ever on alternative weekends and one consistent midweek day without overnight stays. The court stressed the importance of a stable schedule and issued directives for both parents to follow until the next hearing on July 8.

These include refraining from making disparaging comments about each other, continuing therapy, and maintaining a 100-foot distance. The judge acknowledged the mutual sense of victimhood each party feels but emphasized that the court's primary concern is preventing further domestic violence, noting that while co-parenting harmony is hoped for, the current situation does not allow for it. Paul and Mortensen have been embroiled in a public custody battle since their fall 2024 separation.

Their son was born in March 2024, months before the split. The conflict escalated in early 2025 when Salt Lake City police investigated an alleged domestic violence incident in March. Mortensen subsequently filed for custody and obtained a temporary protective order. Court documents obtained by TMZ detail Mortensen's claim of a February 2026 altercation at Paul's house where he alleges she choked him and shoved him into a window, describing her as emotionally volatile and fearful for their toddler's safety.

Paul has vehemently denied all allegations of child abuse, stating, "the mother that I am, that is something I will always stand my ground on. I believe that I am a good mother and I have always treated my kids very well... I have always treated my children with respect and I've never touched them.

" In April, a judge granted Mortensen temporary custody of Ever and issued mutual protective orders. The April hearing revealed further accusations. Paul's legal team alleged that Mortensen assaulted her in his truck during a separate February incident, while his team contended he was acting to protect their son. The judge urged the parents to "figure out how to function as coparents" and to "put your child first and shield the child from this conflict.

" Beyond the courtroom, Paul has described her projects and home renovation efforts as a coping mechanism to distract from the pain of not having her baby full-time. She shared on Instagram, "I think all the projects and redoing is a fresh start but mainly a coping mechanism to distract from the fact my baby hasn't been here for months now, aside visits.

" The ongoing legal drama has already impacted their reality show careers; production on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was paused after the domestic violence scandal, though a producer noted they haven't ruled out future appearances for the pair, potentially filming separately due to court orders. The case continues to highlight the intense personal and professional fallout from high-profile separations. For those experiencing domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline offers confidential support at 1-800-799-7233





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Taylor Frankie Paul Dakota Mortensen The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Custody Battle Domestic Violence Allegations Visitation Schedule Protective Order Co-Parenting Reality TV

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