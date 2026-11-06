Judge Issues Temporary Restraining Order on Arlington Arch Construction

A U.S. District Judge halted the Trump administration's plans to build a Triumphal Arch near Arlington National Cemetery following a board approval and significant public opposition citing legal and historic concerns.

Demonstrators raise a protest structure near Memorial Circle, the proposed site for a Triumphal Arch, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Arlington, Va. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day temporary restraining order preventing the Trump administration from beginning construction on the proposed monument near Arlington National Cemetery.

The decision came just hours after the National Capital Planning Commission voted 8-4 to approve the project following a contentious meeting that lasted nearly 10 hours. During the meeting, scores of people spoke out against the proposal.

Also read Tensions flare at planning meeting over proposed 250-foot Trump arch near Arlington Cemetery

"This arch would dishonor America, our ideals and our laws; we should honor the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence by upholding the rights of the American people and their votes Tuesday night rather than indulging a president who thinks he’s a king," said California Rep. Jared Huffman, who was the first person signed up to speak.

After hearing the testimony, the Trump-picked board said they believed the memorial was an adequate way to recognize veterans and America's 250th birthday. The administration had indicated construction could begin as soon as the vote was approved; however, the judge's order puts those plans on hold for at least two weeks.filed a lawsuit Oct. 31 seeking to stop the project. They argue the proposed arch lacks required congressional authorization and could affect traffic, public safety and the surrounding historic area.

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Trump has previously said he wants the arch completed before the end of his term, which is in two years.

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