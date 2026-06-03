Judge Hears Motion to Reconsider Conviction of Wisconsin State Judge

A U.S. District Judge is hearing a motion to reconsider the conviction of a Wisconsin state judge who helped an illegal immigrant evade arrest. The judge's decision will deteRmine the outcome of her sentencing and could have significant implications for the enforcement of federal immigration law.

U.S. district Judge Lynn Adelman is hearing a motion to reconsider the conviction of a Wisconsin state judge, Kelly Dugan ,who was found guilty of helping an illegal immigrant evade arrest last year.

Dugan's lawyers argue that a recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, which reversed a lower courts ruling in a similar case, requires her conviction to be tossed. The Fourth Circuit panel ruled that an immigration arrest is not a 'pending proceeding' as defined in the federal law under which the illegal immigrant was charged.

While the Fourth Circuit's ruling is not binding in Dugan's case, her lawyers argue it should still require her December 2025 jury conviction to be overturned. The judge, Adelman,questioned both sides over their stance on the motion to toss the jury ruling,pressing DOJ lawyers on how broad the definition of a 'pending proceeding' is under the federal law.

The resolution of Dugan's motion will determine the outcome of her sentencing, which had originally been scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed pending the resolution of her last-ditch motion. Dugan's conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, though because she has no prior criminal record, she is unlikely to get close to the maximum sentence.

If Adelman rules in favor of Dugan's bid to reverse the conviction, it would wipe away one of the DOJ's major convictions of the second Trump administration. Dugan's lawyers have remarked they plan to appeal the conviction to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. The case has raised questions about the politicization of courts and the imPact of recent court rulings on the enforcement of federal immigration law.

The judge's decision will be closely watched by immigration advocates and law enforcement officials





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