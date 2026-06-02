Judge Handcuffed Attorney, Received Lifetime Ban After 2024 Courtroom Incident

Attorney Elizabeth Russell recounts the events leading to former Bexar County Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez's lifetime ban after the judge ordered Russell to be handcuffed in courtroom during a probation hearing.

The case involving former Bexar County Court-at-Law Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez has culminated in a lifetime ban from the bench after a shocking incident where an attorney was handcuffed in the courtroom.

Attorney Elizabeth Russell is speaking publicly for the first time about the events that led to the judge's indictment and eventual acceptance of a lifetime ban. Russell stated that her decision to involve law enforcement was not made lightly, following an order from Speedlin Gonzalez to handcuff her and place her in the jury box during a December 2024 hearing.

Russell had been advocating for her client's probation revocation hearing to occur before Christmas, hoping to secure the client's release before the holiday break. Combined with previous experiences where Speedlin Gonzalez threatened to hold her in contempt, Russell attended the hearing feeling extremely anxious. During the hearing, her client incorrectly pleaded true to an allegation. When Russell attempted to correct the record, Speedlin Gonzalez warned her to remain silent or face contempt charges.

Russell explained that judges typically allow attorneys to clarify such errors, especially given her client's below-average IQ. After obtaining the court transcript in January 2025 and reviewing it, Russell reported the judge to law enforcement. The court reporter, Olga Gutierrez, initially recorded audio but later deleted it, as confirmed in a sworn statement to Texas Rangers. A supporter also recorded footage of Speedlin Gonzalez's remarks, which later surfaced on social media before being deleted; KSAT Investigates secured a copy.

In that clip, Speedlin Gonzalez made statements linking the incident to broader issues of identity, claiming that targeting her would affect all women, Latinas, first-generation immigrants, bilingual individuals, South Texans, and LGBTQ+ people. Russell clarified that her complaint stemmed solely from being handcuffed, not from any personal or identity-based motivations.

Speedlin Gonzalez ultimately resigned in April 2025 and accepted a lifetime ban from serving as a judge in Texas, in lieu of disciplinary action from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct (SCJC). The special prosecutor dismissed criminal charges after consulting with Russell, who expressed that her goal was to prevent future misconduct. The SCJC had also received three complaints about Speedlin Gonzalez issuing a no-contact order via email, but those were set aside as part of the resignation agreement.

Speedlin Gonzalez's defense attorney stated she would not be giving an interview





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Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez Elizabeth Russell Bexar County Judicial Misconduct Handcuffed Attorney Lifetime Ban Probation Hearing Texas Rangers SCJC Courtroom Incident

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