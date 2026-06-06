Judge halts Trump SNAP state restrictions: What to know

A federal judge halted the Trump administration’s efforts to force states to comply with certain conditions in order to get billions of dollars in SNAP funding.

Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program signage at a grocery store in Dorchester, Massachusetts, US, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Photographer: Mel Musto/ Bloomberg via Getty ImagesA federal judge has halted the Trump administration’s efforts to impose conditions on states for SNAP funding.

Among the conditions are restrictions reportedly related to"gender ideology,""immigration," and"fair athletic opportunities" for women and girls. A federal judge on Friday halted an effort by the Trump administration to force states to comply with certain conditions to get funding to SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The Trump administration was proposing to force states to comply with a range of conditions to get billions of dollars in SNAP funding.

Among them are restrictions related to "gender ideology," "immigration," and "fair athletic opportunities" for women and girls, The Associated Press reported. Twenty Democratic states filed a lawsuit arguing the Agriculture Department has "thrown unconstitutional and unlawful roadblocks between the programs created by Congress and the States that rely on them, threatening critical nutrition support, vital agricultural research, and the safety of our national food chain and communities.

"A federal judge sided with the states on Friday and halted the Trump administration’s effort. U.S. District Judge Myong Joun granted a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit challenging the conditions for getting SNAP funding. Lawyers for the government opposed the preliminary injunction, arguing in their court filing that "these new requirements would help promote the sound stewardship of taxpayer dollars, strengthen USDA’s control and oversight of obligated funds, and ensure that grant recipients comply with federal laws, regulations, and policies.

"SNAP is a federal food assistance program that helps about 39 million Americans, or 1 in 9, buy groceries. Beneficiaries decreased by nearly 4.3 million from January 2025 to January 2026, according to preliminary government data released by the Agriculture Department. Experts say new requirements mandated by Information in this article was taken from court filings in Boston on Friday, June 6, 2026, as obtained and reported on By The Associated Press.

Background information was also taken from The Associated Press and previous FOX Television Station reporting. This story was reported from Detroit.





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