Judge Halts Trump Administration's Funding Freeze on U.S. Humanitarian Aid

This is the first ruling to challenge the Republican administration's funding freeze, coming amid a growing number of lawsuits by government employees' groups, aid groups, and government suppliers asking courts to roll back the administration's fast-paced dismantling of foreign assistance programs.The judge, Amir H. Ali, stated that the administration “has not offered any explanation for why a blanket suspension of all congressionally appropriated foreign aid, which set off a shockwave and upended” contracts with thousands of nonprofit groups, businesses, and others, “was a rational precursor to reviewing programs.” Contractors, farmers, and suppliers in the U.S. and around the world have reported being stiffed on hundreds of millions of dollars in pay for work already done, forcing layoffs and pushing many near financial collapse. Farmers and other suppliers and contractors describe fortunes in undelivered food aid rotting in ports and other undelivered aid at risk of theft.The judge ordered the administration to notify every organization with an existing foreign-aid contract with the federal government of his temporary stay and set a Tuesday deadline for the administration to show it had done so and was otherwise complying with the order. The judge issued the temporary order in response to a lawsuit brought by two organizations, the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and the Global Health Council, representing health organizations receiving U.S. funds for work abroad. This ruling comes as the Trump administration and Elon Musk have defended their decision to freeze funding, arguing that the 6-decade-old agency and much of foreign assistance overall are out of line with the Republican president's agenda. The administration has also called for a thorough review of each USAID aid program abroad to determine its viability. However, lawyers for the administration failed to demonstrate a “rational reason for disregarding … the countless small and large businesses that would have to shutter programs or shutter their businesses altogether,” the judge added. In a separate ruling, a judge extended a temporary block on a Trump administration order that would pull all but a fraction of USAID staffers off the job worldwide, questioning the government's plans for keeping aid staffers abroad safe on leave despite the administration's dismantling of USAID.Lawsuits against the Trump administration are also ongoing from aid workers who describe being abandoned by the U.S. government during emergencies abroad. One lawsuit describes the aid agency all but abandoning them when looting and political violence exploded in Congo’s capital last month, leaving them to evacuate with their families





