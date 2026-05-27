Judge flags risk of jury confusion in Palisades fire case

The federal judge overseeing the upcoming trial of Jonathan Rinderknecht, who’s accused of causing the January, 2025 wildfires in the Pacific Palisades, said Wednesday she was concerned the government’s theory of the case at trial could confuse jurors or even lead to a legally-questionable verdict.

‘Risk of juror confusion’ at center of pre-trial discussions about how the US government plans to prove its case against a 30-year-old rideshare driver accused of causing the January, 2025 wildfiresThe federal judge overseeing the upcoming trial of Jonathan Rinderknecht, who’s accused of causing the January, 2025 wildfires in the Pacific Palisades , said Wednesday she was concerned the government’s theory of the case at trial could confuse jurors or even lead to a legally-questionable verdict.

Prosecutors allege Rinderknecht ignited the first of the two fires, called the Lachman fire, and should be held responsible for the destruction caused by the second fire, the Palisades fire, which began 6 days later.

“There is a risk of juror confusion,” said U.S. District Court Judge Anne Hwang at the end of a lengthy discussion with prosecutors, after she pressed them on the possibility jurors could find Rinderknecht guilty of igniting the first fire, but not for the damage and destruction caused by the second, much larger, Palisades fire which began 6 days later. Rinderknecht, 30, has pleaded not guilty to 2 federal criminal charges related to the destruction caused by both fires, and a third charge alleging he ignited the Lachman fire.

Rinderknecht’s defense attorney Steve Haney argued in filings earlier this week that such a ‘split’ verdict was nonviable, as the first fire did not destroy federal land or property involved in interstate commerce, and therefore, on its own was not a federal crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark A. Williams told the judge the government planned to prove the Lachman fire on its own had a connection, or ‘nexus,’ to federal resources, and said the judge’s concern was a non-issue because both fires were ultimately a single event.

“The Lachman and Palisades fires are the same fire with two different names,” Williams said, and added the destruction caused by the second, much larger fire, could provide the nexus needed in count 3 that relates only to the Lachman fire. “The issue I have with it is that there’s a mismatch of the federal nexus,” Judge Hwang repeated, and said she would consider requiring jurors to use a special verdict form, that would make sure their decision on the Lachman charge had a direct connection to the federal nexus required.

Count 3 of the indictment alleges that Rinderknecht set fire to, “timber, underbrush, grass, and other inflammable material upon the public domain and lands owned the by the United States and under the partial, concurrent, or exclusive jurisdiction of the United States, within the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. ”The attorneys will return to court next week to discuss which items of evidence will be used as exhibits during the trial.





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