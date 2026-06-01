Judge Extends Supervised Visit Hours for Reality‑TV Mom Amid Custody Dispute

A virtual family‑court hearing on June 1 adjusted Taylor Frankie Paul's supervised visitation, granting longer daily hours, alternate weekend access and a mid‑week visit, while keeping overnight stays off‑limits and scheduling a follow‑up hearing for July.

During a virtual hearing on Monday, June 1, the family court examined the supervised visitation schedule for Taylor Frankie Paul and her two‑year‑old son, Ever.

Paul's counsel told the judge that recent visits had been truncated or cancelled for a variety of reasons, including the child's illness - a cold sore outbreak that required immediate medical attention - and the limited availability of court‑approved supervisors on Mother's Day. The attorney emphasized that Paul is eager to spend any available minute with her son, noting that the holiday visit was shortened solely because a supervisor could not be secured for the entire day.

He also highlighted the logistical challenges of coordinating schedules between the parties and the supervisory staff, which have repeatedly forced the court to modify or curtail the visitation hours. The judge responded by adjusting the existing order. Rather than the standard eight‑hour window, Paul was granted a longer supervised period on the day in question, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., allowing her to be with Ever for the majority of the day.

In addition, the court approved an alternative weekend schedule and permitted Paul to see Ever for one mid‑week day each week, though overnight stays remain prohibited. Custody of the child on holidays will continue to rest with the mother, Dakota Mortensen, and a further custody hearing is set for July 8.

The judge stressed the importance of both parents refraining from disparaging one another online, continuing their respective therapy programs, and maintaining a minimum distance of 100 feet when in each other's presence to preserve a civil co‑parenting environment. Both parties presented personal statements during the hearing.

Paul, a reality‑tv personality known from the series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," posted an Instagram story on May 31 that expressed her frustration with the ongoing court‑ordered supervision while also thanking supporters who have helped her navigate the legal battle. Her attorney painted a picture of a devoted mother who has served as Ever's primary caretaker for nearly his entire life and posed no danger to the child.

Mortensen's lawyer, in turn, acknowledged his client's commitment to therapy and his desire to become a better father. The judge's remarks suggested a tentative optimism: "I'm encouraged and I think we're moving in the right direction," he said, urging both parents to keep the focus on Ever's well‑being and to avoid public confrontations.

The case underscores the complexities of split‑custody arrangements, the role of supervised visitation in high‑conflict divorces, and the impact of court‑mandated schedules on the emotional health of both parent and child





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Custody Dispute Supervised Visitation Reality TV Mother Family Court Co‑Parenting

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