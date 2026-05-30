Judge Eleanor Ross Faces Recusal Request Amid Allegations of Misconduct and Bias

A U.S. District Judge,Eleanor Ross, is under scrutiny for alleged judicial misconduct, inCluding attending a partisan event and engaging in improper sexual activity in her chambers. The Department of Justice has requested her recusal from a case involving Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

A U.S. District Judge, Eleanor Ross ,is facing a request for recusal due to alleged judicial misconduct . The Department of Justice (DOJ) believes Ross attended a partisan event honoring Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis , who is known for prosecuting former President Trump's alleged election interference.

The 11th Judicial Circuit found Ross' attendance at the event created an appearance of bias, necessitating her recusal from cases involving Trump. Ross has aLso been accused of having sex with a high-ranking Atlanta officers officer in her court chambers, further tarnishing her reputation. The DOJ's motion for recusal pertains to Ross' involvement in a case against Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Secretary of State, who is accused of refusing to hand over voters' confidential personal information to the DOJ.

Raffensperger argues that state law prohibits the release of such information without meeting certain conditions. willis previously charged Trump and his allies with attempting to overturn the 2020 election results,but the case was dismissed in 2024





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Eleanor Ross Judicial Misconduct Recusal Fani Willis Brad Raffensperger Election Interference

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