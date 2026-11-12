Judge Dismisses Young Thug And Birdman From 2015 Tour Bus Shooting Lawsuit

A federal judge dismissed civil claims against Young Thug and Birdman regarding a 2015 shooting at Young Thug's tour bus, citing lack of evidence linking the rappers to the shooter.

A federal judge has officially dismissed civil lawsuits accusing Young Thug and Birdman of orchestrating a dangerous shooting incident targeting Young Thug's tour bus. The ruling by Judge Eric A. Brewton concludes a legal battle that traced back to a violent drive-by shooting that occurred on the I-285 freeway. The incident happened after Young Thug performed at The Compound club in Atlanta in 2015.

Core Details Of The Legal Dismissal

The dismissal centers on the civil claims brought by Alvin Lewis, who previously served as a tour bus driver for Young Thug. Lewis alleged that the shooter, identified as Jimmy Winfrey, was working under the direct employment of both rappers. He claimed Winfrey acted on behalf of Young Thug and Birdman when he fired weapons at the tour bus during the drive-by attack.

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However, Judge Brewton ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations. The judge stated that the plaintiff failed to provide proof of an employment relationship between Winfrey and either Young Thug or Birdman's Cash Money Records. The court found no factual basis to link the two music industry giants to the violence that occurred in 2015.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

The case relied heavily on arguments that Winfrey was acting as a tour manager for Young Thug at the time of the shooting. Judge Brewton explicitly stated that this assertion was unsupported by any credible evidence presented in court. The defense, represented by Young Thug and Birdman, maintained that both artists had absolutely no involvement with the shooting.

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Attorneys for the rappers argued that the plaintiff's theory was based on pure speculation and conjecture. They emphasized that the relationship between the parties was not defined by employment or direct orders to commit acts of violence. The court agreed, noting that the plaintiff could not establish a clear chain of command or intent.

Evidentiary Challenges And Phone Records

A significant portion of the legal argument involved telephone records obtained by Lewis. These records showed a series of calls placed in 2015 between Jimmy Winfrey's phone and Birdman's phone. This included calls made on the very night of the shooting, which the plaintiff used to suggest coordination or premeditation between the parties.

Despite the existence of these call logs, Judge Brewton determined that the evidence did not change the outcome of the case. The judge noted that the records did not reveal who made the calls, whether the calls were answered, or the content of any conversations. Without proof of communication or agreement, the phone records were deemed insufficient to prove liability.

Real World Impact And Future Legal Steps

Alvin Lewis stated on Wednesday, November 11, that he intends to appeal the judge's decision. He retains civil claims for emotional damages against two other men connected to the 2015 incident. These include Jimmy Winfrey and Arnold Martinez, also known as YSL Duke, who was involved in broader gang prosecutions. The dismissal only applied to the claims against the two high-profile musicians.

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Jimmy Winfrey had previously pleaded guilty to the shooting in 2015, but this admission was later wiped on appeal after it was found to be involuntary. Lewis continues to pursue justice through these remaining civil avenues. A court conference is scheduled for February to discuss potential trial logistics for the ongoing cases against the other defendants.