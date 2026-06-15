Judge Dismisses xAI Lawsuit Against OpenAI Over Alleged Trade Secret Theft

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Elon Musk's xAI against OpenAI and Sam Altman, finding no evidence of trade secret misappropriation during the recRuitment of a former xAI employee.

In a significant legal development,a federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence startup xAI against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman .

The lawsuit alleged that OpenAI misappropriated trade secrets from xAI by recruiting a former employee, Tang Li, who was a key developer of xAI's Grok 4 model. The court dismissed the case with prejudice,meaning the claims can't be refiled and determined that any attempt to amend the complaint would be futile.

The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, focused on xAI's central argument that OpenAIs recruitment of Li was a pretext for obtaining confidential information about Grok 4s advanced reasoning and reinforcement learning capabilities. xAI contended that OpenAI's upcoming ChatGPT updates were struggling to compete with Grok's performance. However, the judge rejected this theory, stating that routine discussions about a candidate's prior work during recruitment arent,by themselves, evidence of a plot to steal trade secrets.

The court found no proof that OpenAI induced Li to disclose any proprietary information or that its employees knowingly received such information. OpenAI consistently maintained that Li never worked for the business and that it never acquired any xAI secrEts. OpenAI responded to the verdict by characterizing the lawsuit as part of Elon Musk's ongoing pattern of harassment. This dismissal is the latest in a series of legal defeats for Musk in his high-profile conflict with Sam Altman.

Just last month, a federal jury rejected Musk's separate blockbuster lawsuit accusing Altman and OpenAI of abandoning their nonprofit mission for profit. That case hinged on OpenAI's transition from a nonprofit research lab to a for-profit entity. Musk, a co-founder who left in 2018, claimed Altman betrayed the business's founding ideals. The jury's verdict affirmed Altman's leadership and upheld OpenAI's corporate structure.

Musk's xAI, with its Grok chatbot, competes directly with OpenAI's ChatGPT. These consecutive legal setbacks highlight the escalating tensions between the two tech titans, a rivalry that is now intensifying not only in courtrooms but also in the competitive AI marketplace





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Xai Openai Elon Musk Sam Altman Trade Secrets Lawsuit AI Competition Grok Chatgpt Recruitment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Judge Dismisses Dawn Richards' Case Against Sean Combs Over Statute of LimitationsA federal judge has ruled that Dawn Richards' case against Sean Combs was filed past the statute of limitations. The ruling comes as Combs is facing numerous lawsuits, including one filed by a woman who claims he harassed and groped her during the filming of a reality show.

Read more »

Judge dismisses lawsuit by Yosemite ranger fired over transgender flagIn 2025, a Yosemite ranger hung a transgender flag on the famous rock wall known as El Capitan. The ranger was later fired and alleged that it was retaliatory and violated their free speech rights.

Read more »

xAI's lawsuit accusing OpenAI of stealing trade secrets has been thrown outA federal judge decided to dismiss an xAI lawsuit against OpenAI with prejudice.

Read more »

Judge tosses lawsuit challenging civil rights agency's pullback on transgender workplace protectionsA federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission unlawfully refuses to enforce protections for transgender workers.

Read more »