Judge dismisses murder charge for Arkansas sheriff nominee who killed daughter's rapist

A judge dismissed asecond-degree murder charge against Arkansas sheriff nominee Aaron Spencer, who killed his teen daughter's rapist.

by NATALIA MITTELSTADT | The National News DeskAaron Spencer, 37, pictured here in his announcement video published to Facebook, was indicted with second-degree murder after shooting Michael Fosler, 67, which he admitted to doing, on October 8, 2024 .

A judge dismissed a second-degree murder charge against Arkansas sheriff nominee Aaron Spencer, who allegedly killed his teen daughter's alleged rapist. On Thursday, a judge dismissed the case against Spencer after law enforcement lost a dash camera memory card that may have recorded the October 2024 shooting of 67-year-old Michael Fosler, “The court finds that conduct by law enforcement was so egregious that dismissal of this case is warranted,” Special Circuit Court Judge Ralph Wilson, Jr., wrote.

Spencer, an Army combat veteran, was slated to go to trial in a few weeks on a second-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting Fosler on Oct. 8, 2024, after catching him driving off with his then-13-year-old daughter. He had woken up around 1 a.m. to realize that his daughter was gone. He quickly got in his car and found her in the passenger seat of the truck that Fosler was driving.

Spencer then allegedly forced the truck off the road and allegedly shot Fosler, who lunged at him while holding something in his hand, according to court documents. According to prosecutors, Spencer planned the murder and could have called the police during the car chase instead of taking matters into his own hands. Spencer pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge, arguing that he acted in accordance with protecting his child from a predator.

Fosler was out on a $50,000 bond, facing 43 criminal counts, which included sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child, possession of child pornography, and internet stalking of a child. Spencer's daughter was the only witness to Fosler's alleged crimes.

“I’m the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed,” Spencer said in the video statement to launch his campaign. “No member of this family should ever again be forced to walk into a courtroom and relive this horror,” Spencer’s lawyer, Erin Cassinelli, said in a statement to the Associated Press. “This father should have never been charged for protecting his child.

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