Judge Dismisses Flo Milli Copyright Lawsuit Over Never Lose Me Beat

A federal judge dismissed Shamar Deal's copyright infringement lawsuit against Flo Milli and others, ruling he lacks ownership of the sampled beat due to missing producer signatures.

A federal judge has dismissed a copyright infringement lawsuit involving Flo Milli and her 2023 hit song Never Lose Me, ruling that the plaintiff does not hold the legal rights to the underlying instrumental track. Baltimore-based artist Shamar Deal filed the suit against the rapper and other parties, alleging unauthorized sampling of a beat purchased online. The court determined that Deal failed to secure proper exclusive ownership documentation required under copyright law.

Legal Ruling On Beat Ownership Dispute

United States District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. issued the dismissal on Friday, stating that Shamar Deal does not technically own the rights to the beat titled Youu. The judge ruled that the plaintiff cannot amend the complaint or fix the legal deficiencies in his claim. This decision effectively ends the current lawsuit but leaves the door open for potential future appeals by the plaintiff's legal team. The ruling was based on strict interpretations of copyright transfer regulations rather than the commercial transactions themselves.

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How Exclusive Licenses Require Signatures

The core of the dispute centers on the legal requirements for transferring copyright ownership through online marketplaces. Shamar Deal purchased an exclusive license for the beat Youu from Traktrain in 2019 for two hundred dollars. He claimed that producer Gerreaux Katana breached this agreement by relicensing the same track to another artist for their song Ron Artest in 2023. Flo Milli then sampled Ron Artest for her track Never Lose Me, which reached number fifteen on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

However, Judge Birotte emphasized that copyright law requires exclusive licenses to be signed by both parties to be valid. Traktrain never obtained Gerreaux Katana's signature to validate the sale to Shamar Deal. The judge cited a decades-old appellate ruling to clarify that if a copyright holder agrees to transfer ownership, they must provide a signed document confirming the transfer. The court found no ambiguity in this requirement, rejecting arguments that the acceptance of payment was sufficient proof of transfer.

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Stakeholder Positions And Legal Arguments

Shamar Deal's attorney, Zerner, argued that the commercial actions taken by the producer should validate the license. Zerner stated that Gerreaux Katana listed the beat for sale as an exclusive, set the price, accepted the two hundred dollar payment, and confirmed the sale in emails. The attorney highlighted that this process is how thousands of independent artists purchase beats online daily. Zerner expressed confidence that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals would agree with their position on appeal.

Representatives for Flo Milli and the other defendants issued a statement on Friday expressing gratitude for the court's decision. They noted that the court's reasoning clearly dismissed the case for copyright infringement against their clients. The statement emphasized that the legal system upheld the necessity of proper paperwork over casual licensing arrangements. This stance supports the industry standard that written consent is mandatory for exclusive rights transfers.

Impact On Online Music Licensing Markets

This ruling highlights significant risks associated with online instrumental marketplaces like Traktrain. These platforms have become common sources for beats for aspiring rappers and producers in recent years. Experts warn that casual licensing arrangements can later cause legal issues for artists and producers in an industry that relies on proper legal documentation. The case serves as a cautionary example of the pitfalls that can arise when digital transactions lack formal signed agreements.

The decision underscores the importance of verifying that all necessary signatures are present before considering a license exclusive. Artists who purchase tracks must ensure they receive complete documentation to protect their intellectual property rights. The legal community expects this case to influence how online marketplaces structure their transactions and user agreements. Future disputes may require stricter compliance with traditional copyright transfer protocols to ensure validity.