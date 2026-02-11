Judge Dismisses Charges Against Two Ex-FBI Officials in Hunter Biden Laptop Case

A federal magistrate judge dismissed charges against two former FBI officials accused of lying to Congress about Hunter Biden's laptop, calling the case weaponization of the Justice Department.

A federal magistrate judge on Monday dismissed charges against two former FBI officials accused of lying to Congress about Hunter Biden's laptop. US Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui said the case cannot be described as anything other than weaponization of the Justice Department.

The ruling followed a two-day probable cause hearing for Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides, formerly of the FBI's now-defunct Foreign Influence Task Force. The Justice Department may still seek a grand jury indictment, but the dismissal is a setback for the DOJ. Prosecutors alleged Floris and Benavides downplayed their knowledge of FBI probes into Hunter Biden during 2023 interviews with the House Judiciary Committee. Benavides told the committee he learned details from Wikipedia.

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The case accused them of misleading Congress about their involvement in investigating a laptop the Justice Department says Hunter Biden dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019. The New York Post broke the Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020. 51 former intelligence officials suggested it was Russian disinformation, but an FBI agent confirmed the laptop was Biden's at his 2024 gun trial.

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Magistrate Dismisses Hunter Biden Charges

Faruqui had picked apart the government's case, weighing each of the pair's 10 alleged lies individually. The DOJ needed only one to survive per defendant to move forward. Had it proceeded, it would have been the highest-level prosecution of federal officials from the laptop saga. Floris was seen weeping in the courthouse hallway during a break in Tuesday's session.

Faruqui opened that day by tossing a superseding complaint prosecutors filed after midnight. He had criticized the DOJ for filing an amended complaint overnight with an additional charge without first clearing it with the court. The judge also questioned why the DOJ charged via criminal complaint rather than indictment, which requires a grand jury's approval. This is typically done when investigators need to take a defendant into custody.

Wednesday mostly belonged to Floris' attorney, Margaret Donovan, who depicted her client as an overworked bureaucrat. Donovan said Floris supervised over 200-300 employees, and up to 600 after promotion to acting assistant director. Donovan argued that a few stray messages about Hunter Biden were bound to slip through the cracks. FBI agent Witt testified that agents reviewed hundreds of thousands of Floris' internal communications line by line.

Donovan asked Witt about Floris' work hours, suggesting 12, 14, or 16-hour days. She argued it was unfair to cherry-pick five or six conversations out of hundreds of thousands. Witt said he didn't see the relevance of her workload. Donovan also listed mitigating circumstances: Floris hadn't been prepped on Hunter Biden before her Judiciary Committee appearance, events occurred three years prior, and she answered questions at 10 a.m. Witt questioned whether the start time was relevant.

Defense Attacks Case Details

Much of the cross-examination focused on semantics. Floris told the committee I did not when asked if she'd been involved in the Hunter Biden investigation. Donovan argued that answer could be true depending on the meaning of involved and which investigation was referenced. Donovan noted Floris was a counterintelligence official, not a criminal investigator, and that asking about a criminal case run by another division didn't make her involved.

Witt said, The reason we charged her is because we know she was involved in the Baltimore investigation. She became involved by talking to the criminal division. Benavides' lawyer, Ron Safer, argued the FBI officials could have misspoken but not lied. During redirect, prosecutors asked Witt whether the Judiciary Committee employed Democratic staff.

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Witt said he assumed so but had no idea. Safer pointed out that the government's exhibits listed Democratic staffers by title. He said, Basic civics tells us there are members of both parties on every committee. Witt said, I should've said I don't know.

Safer snapped, But you didn't. Should we infer that you knowingly and willingly violated your oath? Donovan closed by needling Witt for consulting Steve Castor, the House Judiciary Committee's Republican counsel, over the relevance of the alleged false statements, but not Castor's Democratic counterpart. Witt said, No one explained to me the partisanship nature of the committee.

Political Links and DOJ Review

Witt also admitted that FBI Director Kash Patel pressed for check-ins on the case weekly, calling it the first time in his career top officials had been so involved in a false statements case. The investigation was opened hours after President Donald Trump gave an election security speech last July and was mandated by Patel, who kept close watch.

The case sought to echo longstanding grievances by Trump and his Republican allies that the FBI attempted to suppress information during the 2020 presidential campaign seen as potentially harmful to the Biden family. Candidate Joe Biden ultimately defeated Trump in the 2020 election. The Justice Department's case noted how Floris and Benavides gave lawmakers in 2020 a defensive briefing that Republican Sens.

Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said was used to undermine their investigation into the Biden administration and link it to Russian disinformation. The judge's decision represents a significant blow to the DOJ's efforts in politically charged prosecutions.