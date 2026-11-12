Judge denies request by Peltola campaign for absentee ballot data from Alaska Division of Elections

An Anchorage Superior Court judge said the division is not required to provide the report, especially in the midst of its primary function of administering the election.

An Anchorage Superior Court judge on Wednesday rejected a request by the Mary Peltola campaign to receive absentee ballot data from the state that would allow it to identify voters who cast rejected ballots, and understand the reasons for those rejections.

Peltola, a Democrat and former U.S. representative running for U.S. Senate, holds a narrow lead in first-choice votes over Sen. Dan Sullivan, a two-term Republican incumbent, following the Nov. 3 general election. The Senate race has been one of the nation’s most closely watched contests.

Also read In court, Peltola campaign asks Alaska judge to allow release of absentee ballot data

Many votes have not yet been counted by the Alaska Division of Elections, however, and a winner may not be determined until Nov. 18 — the last day for ballots to arrive and when ranked choice voting tabulation will take place. The Peltola campaign filed the lawsuit Friday against the state.

The campaign argued that it wanted the records by Nov. 25, when the election is scheduled to be certified, saying it wanted to ensure that its voters’ lawful votes were properly counted. In oral arguments Tuesday, an attorney for the Peltola campaign said there was no reason to believe there have been any irregularities in the process of rejecting or accepting absentee ballots. The campaign for Sen.

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Sullivan intervened in the case, arguing that it had similar interests in an accurate count. The Sullivan campaign argued that the Peltola campaign wanted the data “to use that information to seek to influence election officials’ decisions whether to count those ballots” outside of the state’s legal process for reviewing the count of absentee ballots, which could put the Sullivan campaign in an unfair position, the filing asserted.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews’ ruling sided with the state, declining the Peltola campaign’s data request. Matthews said the Alaska Public Records Act does not require the Division of Elections to provide the report sought by the Peltola campaign, particularly at such a frenzied moment when the division is tallying votes after the November general election.

Matthews noted that the Peltola campaign first sought the records on Oct. 27, when “the division had already established processes for review of the absentee ballots, and the absentee ballots were already being cast. ” The information sought by the Peltola campaign, if it were to be provided, would be available in electronic form using the state’s outdated voter registration database, known as VREMS, the judge wrote.

But redacting voters’ addresses to provide only their names and the reason for the ballot rejection would require the state to procure a new software program from the vendor, he wrote. The “statute does not require the division to prepare a specific report for the campaign, even if the information the report would otherwise provide is public information,” Matthews wrote.

“Instead, the statute provides that ‘a public agency may provide electronic services and products involving public records to members of the public,’ ” he wrote. “Further, any such electronic reporting services ‘may not take priority over the primary responsibilities of a public agency,’ ” Matthews wrote. “This point is critical,” he wrote. “The division is actively in the middle of counting ballots.

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It has active deadlines it must meet. The division asserts its staff is actively working long hours to accomplish its fundamental responsibility — administering elections. The timing of the campaign’s request could simply not be worse. ” In the ruling, Matthews granted the state’s motion asking him to reject “any requirement that the division create a new report for the campaign in the middle of ballot counting.

” Absentee ballots are rejected for a variety of reasons, including late postmarking and missing signatures. The state has no ballot curing process for voters to correct minor mistakes, which can lead to absentee ballots not being counted. In the 2024 general election, the division rejected about 1,300 ballots , citing “improper or insufficient witnessing” for many of those ballots.

In this year’s primary election, the absentee ballot disqualification rate was higher in some parts of rural Alaska than the state overall, and dozens of absentee ballots cast in person before the August primary failed to reach the Division of Elections in time to be counted. In-person absentee voting was offered in the days before the Nov. 3 election in many rural communities, where voters were expected to favor Peltola, who is Yup’ik from Western Alaska.

In the case brought by the Peltola campaign, the state’s attorneys had argued that the elections division has never provided the information in the manner the Peltola campaign is requesting, and there is no law requiring it to do so. The attorneys had also argued that the request, if granted, could disrupt the timely counting of votes.

The Alaska contest will be the last to be decided in the U.S., following a GOP implosion in the general election nationally that allowed Democrats to regain control of both the U.S. House and Senate by large margins, with the electorate frustrated over the policies of Republican President Donald Trump, including the costly Iran war.