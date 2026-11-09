Massachusetts Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Murder Charges Against Lindsay Clancy, Clearing Path for Retrial

Massachusetts Judge William Sullivan ruled that a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case was justified, allowing murder charges to proceed despite defense arguments regarding a holdout juror and double jeopardy.

Judge William Sullivan formally rejected a defense motion to dismiss murder charges against Lindsay Clancy, ruling that her previous trial ended in a mistrial due to a genuine jury deadlock rather than judicial error. The judge filed a memorandum of decision on Monday that determined declaring a mistrial was necessary and legally sound. This decision removes the double jeopardy barrier that could have permanently ended the prosecution's case against Clancy.

Clancy's legal team had petitioned the court to terminate the murder indictments by arguing that the September mistrial declaration was improper. They contended that instead of ending the trial, Judge Sullivan should have removed a single holdout juror who favored conviction and allowed the remaining twelve jurors to continue their deliberations. The defense asserted that this alternative approach would have resolved the impasse without penalizing the defendant through a retrial.

Also read Judge Denies Lindsay Clancy Motion to Dismiss Murder Charges After Mistrial, Clearing Way for Retrial

Judge Sullivan explicitly disagreed with this interpretation of judicial responsibility. In his written decision, he stated that the court found manifest necessity for the mistrial due to the jury's inability to reach a unanimous verdict. He concluded that this deadlock justified the mistrial declaration, meaning that retrying Clancy on the murder indictments does not violate her constitutional right not to be placed in double jeopardy for the same offense.

A central component of the defense's post-trial strategy involved attacking the credibility of Michael Desronvil, the sole juror who maintained that Clancy was guilty throughout the deliberations. Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, urged the judge to investigate Desronvil, accusing him of being untruthful on his initial jury questionnaire and of improperly using his cell phone during the trial proceedings.

Advertisement

The defense requested permission to investigate Desronvil by accessing his confidential records and cell phone data to prove misconduct. Judge Sullivan denied this request in Monday's order, effectively siding with the juror's attorney, Heather O'Connor, and the prosecution. O'Connor had argued that Desronvil was simply fulfilling his duty as a juror, while Desronvil himself disputed claims of improper phone use, stating that all jurors were permitted to keep devices and that he never used one to research the case.

Judge Sullivan denied the defense's request to investigate Desronvil, including accessing confidential records and his cellphone data. He wrote that Clancy failed to demonstrate that the requested evidence was relevant and material to her defense at any retrial of the murder indictment. The judge also noted that he could not perceive any valid justification for examining Juror Desronvil under oath at this point in the proceedings.

Alongside the ruling on the mistrial and juror investigation, the judge also addressed a request from the prosecution for a gag order. The state sought to restrict the defense team from making public statements about the case, the jurors, and the deliberation process. This request came in response to Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington, who had given several interviews to reporters during and after the trial. Prosecutors claimed this tactic created an unfair public relations advantage.

Judge Sullivan denied the immediate gag order, accepting the defense's argument that such a restriction would constitute an unconstitutional restraint on free speech. However, the judge allowed the prosecution to renew the request for a gag order in the future if circumstances change. He noted that the state must demonstrate that a prior restraint is necessary to ensure a fair trial or protect the integrity of the judicial process.

Advertisement

The legal battle stems from events in January 2023 at Clancy's home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, where she strangled her three young children: Cora, who was five; Dawson, who was three; and eight-month-old Callan. Clancy never disputed the act of killing the children but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her defense team argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time, which rendered her unable to control her behavior.

Prosecutors maintained that she acted deliberately and understood the wrongfulness of her actions. The incident resulted in severe physical trauma for Clancy, who cut her neck and wrists and jumped from a second-story window in an apparent suicide attempt. She survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair.

With the motion to dismiss denied and the mistrial upheld, the case moves toward a retrial. A specific date for the new trial has not yet been scheduled, but the next court hearing is set for November 16. Prosecutors have yet to say whether they would pursue the same charges against Clancy or opt for a reduced charge that might be more palatable for a new jury.