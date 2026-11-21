A federal judge allows a class-action antitrust lawsuit against Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix to proceed, rejecting claims that alleged price-fixing is identical to a dismissed 2018 case. The ruling addresses accusations of coordinated supply restrictions that caused DRAM prices to surge by 500 percent.

A federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss a class-action antitrust lawsuit targeting Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix, allowing the legal challenge to proceed. Judge Noel Wise rejected the argument by these three major memory chip manufacturers that the current case merely replicates claims from a 2018 antitrust lawsuit against the same industry.

The litigation is initiated by 17 individuals and small businesses who allege that DRAM prices increased by as much as 500 percent in a single year. The plaintiffs contend that the three companies engaged in parallel conduct to artificially restrict supply during a period of high demand.

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Core Details of the DRAM Price Fixing Allegations

The lawsuit outlines four specific moves that the plaintiffs argue were coordinated by the defendants to limit availability. These include simultaneous DRAM production cuts enacted between October 2022 and April 2023, followed by a coordinated pivot toward high-bandwidth memory production.

Further allegations cite the winding down of DDR4 production, which all three companies announced within roughly three months of one another. The plaintiffs also point to the companies' failure to expand manufacturing capacity despite soaring prices and the implementation of stricter customer vetting procedures in response to the shortage.

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Additional evidence cited in the complaint includes Micron's decision to shut down its consumer memory brand Crucial, a collective refusal to sign long-term contracts with DRAM buyers, and public statements from the companies projecting the shortage. The plaintiffs argue that the defendants held back capacity despite prices being the single most powerful supply signal the industry has ever produced.

Defendants Argue Independent Business Logic

Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix argued that their behavior represents independent, logical business decisions made to maximize revenue while demand was high. They stated that their parallel conduct was consistent with independent self-interest, as each firm was simply reacting to the same market pressures in a highly concentrated industry.

The defense maintained that competitors naturally watch one another closely in this sector and that their actions were a result of standard competitive observation rather than collusion. They emphasized that their strategies were designed to respond to market conditions rather than to fix prices or restrict supply through agreement.

Judge Wise dismissed this explanation, noting that the companies' aligned conduct could not be easily explained away as ordinary competitive behavior. She wrote that their contentions were more akin to hawks flying in formation, an activity that hawks ordinarily do not do, suggesting a level of coordination beyond typical market observation.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps for Tech Giants

The ruling is not a finding that the companies did anything wrong, and both sides must still present evidence and arguments before the court reaches any conclusion on the merits of the case. The plaintiffs also reference the industry's history of prior price-fixing scandals to support their claims of systemic issues.

With the motion to dismiss denied, Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix now have until December 7 to respond to the original complaint. This deadline marks the next critical step in the litigation process as the legal teams prepare their detailed defenses.

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A case management conference, where the court will sort out administrative matters for the litigation going forward, has been scheduled for January 2027. This timeline establishes a clear path for the ongoing legal battle between the memory chip manufacturers and the plaintiffs.

Impact on Consumer Memory Markets and Prices

The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the broader computer memory market, which relies heavily on the products manufactured by these three major players. The allegations of coordinated supply restrictions directly challenge the competitive dynamics of the DRAM industry.

If the plaintiffs can prove that the companies acted in concert to restrict supply and drive up prices, it could result in substantial damages for consumers and businesses affected by the price spikes. The case highlights the ongoing scrutiny that large technology firms face regarding market behavior and antitrust compliance.

SK Hynix already faces separate legal challenges, adding complexity to the defense strategy for the manufacturers. The current lawsuit focuses specifically on the actions taken during the 2022 to 2023 period and the resulting impact on DRAM pricing structures.

The decision to allow the case to proceed ensures that the allegations will be fully examined in court. This ruling provides a pathway for the 17 plaintiffs and potentially other affected parties to seek redress for the alleged price manipulation and supply restrictions.