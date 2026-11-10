Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Lindsay Clancy

A Boston judge denied Lindsay Clancy's motion to dismiss charges in her children's deaths, clearing the way for a possible retrial next year.

A judge in Boston on Monday denied a motion to dismiss charges against Lindsay Clancy in the deaths of her three young children, a ruling that potentially clears the way for a retrial in the case next year. The decision was issued by Judge Sullivan, according to the Associated Press report on the hearing.

Clancy has never denied that she killed her three young children in 2023. Her defense team nonetheless asked the court to end the case entirely, arguing that the mistrial declared in September should never have happened.

Also read Judge Denies Lindsay Clancy Motion to Dismiss Murder Charges After Mistrial, Clearing Way for Retrial

Lindsay Clancy Mistrial and Double Jeopardy Ruling

Judge Sullivan ruled that the court found manifest necessity for a mistrial because the jury was deadlocked. As a result, a retrial on the murder indictments does not violate Clancy's protection against double jeopardy.

The defense built its motion on an unusual argument. Clancy's lawyers contended that the judge should have removed the one juror who favored conviction and then allowed jury deliberations to continue, rather than declaring a mistrial when jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.

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Double jeopardy protections generally bar a defendant from being tried again for the same offense after certain court outcomes. That makes the judge's finding of manifest necessity the key legal step, because it determines whether the September mistrial blocks a second trial.

Defense and Prosecution Positions in the Clancy Case

Kevin Reddington, Clancy's attorney, has argued that she had postpartum psychosis and was unable to control her behavior. That claim is central to how the defense frames the killings.

Prosecutors have acknowledged that Clancy had mental health problems. However, they said she acted deliberately and understood that her actions were wrong, a position that directly contests the defense account of her mental state.

Prosecutors said they intend to retry Clancy but have not settled on whether they will pursue the same charges or opt for a reduced charge that might be more palatable for the jury. That decision remains open.

Gag Order Denial and Media Access Dispute

On Monday, Judge Sullivan also denied prosecutors' request for a gag order while the case remains pending. The court's stated aim was to avoid influencing a future jury.

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Reddington gave interviews during the trial, while prosecutors generally did not speak to reporters. Clancy's lawyers argued that a gag order would amount to an unconstitutional restraint on speech.

Because the request was denied, no gag order currently restricts public comment on the case while it remains pending. The dispute highlighted a clear difference in how the two sides handled the press during the trial.

Clancy Retrial Timeline and Next Steps

The retrial is potentially set for next year, according to the Associated Press report. For the public following the case, the ruling means the murder indictments remain active rather than being dismissed.

The next major decision rests with prosecutors, who must choose between pursuing the same charges and offering a reduced charge before a new trial begins. Either choice will shape what a second jury is asked to decide about Clancy's mental state.