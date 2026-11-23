Judge Debra McCaslin refused to toss Alex Murdaugh’s murder indictments, rejecting claims of misleading grand jury testimony on blood spatter and ammo. She cited no bad faith, keeping the April retrial on track.

Alex Murdaugh watches proceedings during a judicial hearing on Friday, Oct 16, 2026, at a status hearing at the Marc H. Westbrook Judicial Center in Lexington, South Carolina.

Alex Murdaugh will be retried in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife and son, after his original conviction was overturned due to jury tampering. Judge Debra McCaslin on Friday denied Alex Murdaugh’s motion to dismiss the indictments charging him with the 2021 murders of his wife and son, clearing the way for his retrial to proceed as scheduled in April.

Also read Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss DRAM Antitrust Lawsuit Against Micron Samsung and SK Hynix

Murdaugh’s defense argued that a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent gave misleading testimony to the Colleton County grand jury about blood spatter on Murdaugh’s T-shirt and ammunition recovered from the family’s Moselle property. The defense also alleged that prosecutors improperly used the state grand jury to investigate the homicide case. Judge Debra McCaslin oversees a judicial hearing on Friday, Oct 16, 2026, at a status hearing at the Marc H. Westbrook Judicial Center in Lexington, South Carolina.

Alex Murdaugh will be retried in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife and son, after his original conviction was overturned due to jury tampering. McCaslin found that the record did not show the agent knowingly gave false testimony or that evidence was fabricated.

Advertisement

She said the agent’s failure to account for a laboratory report about the T-shirt should not be taken lightly, adding that such oversights undermine public confidence in the justice system. But she concluded the failure did not amount to bad-faith misconduct warranting dismissal. The report, dated November 2021, said no human blood was identified in the tested shirt samples.

The order says the report was not discovered by the state or the agent until November 2022, after the indictments were returned. A blood spatter expert later maintained that the stains were consistent with back spatter from a force such as a gunshot. The judge also found that any inaccurate testimony about the shotgun ammunition reflected confusion or imprecise descriptions, not intentional fabrication.

Investigators recovered various ammunition types from the property, but no recovered shotgun was loaded with the combination of ammunition used to kill Paul Murdaugh, according to the order. McCaslin said the remaining evidence was sufficient to establish probable cause even if the challenged testimony were excluded.

That evidence included a video recorded by Paul Murdaugh that placed Alex Murdaugh at the Moselle kennels with the victims shortly before their deaths, cellphone and digital records, and cartridge casings found near Maggie Murdaugh’s body that matched casings recovered elsewhere on the property. The order also found no evidence that prosecutors misused the state grand jury, which the judge said was authorized to investigate financial crimes and related offenses.

Advertisement

Murdaugh was convicted in 2023 of murdering Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. South Carolina's Supreme Court eventually overturned that conviction and ordered a new trial in May 2026. His retrial is currently scheduled to begin on April 5, 2027, in Sumter County. State Rep.

Munira Abdullahi is running for mayor of Columbus with 5 prioritiesSouth Hilltop residents push back on proposed 246-unit apartment complex on Eakin Road Columbus South Hilltop neighbors and Kittle clash over a 246-unit affordable housing plan on a wooded 20-acre site. Residents fear traffic, flooding and lost green space; Kittle cites 60% AMI rents. Decision pending.

Police on lookout for suspect in merchandise theftA new name will soon be added to the list of Ohio State Fairgrounds landmarks honoring the state’s past leaders. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will visit the Ohio State Fairgrounds tomorrow morning to