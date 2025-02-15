Judge Delays Ruling on Fate of Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

A Los Angeles County judge has delayed a ruling on whether the county must move youths from Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall due to ongoing staffing issues. The Board of State and Community Corrections found the facility in violation last year, giving the county a deadline to address the concerns. While the county argues it is making progress, the state board is currently conducting a re-inspection and is expected to make a final determination in April.

State authorities said this week that they were still finalizing a re-inspection of Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey. A judge is waiting on those results before deciding whether Los Angeles County will be forced to move the youths housed there to other locations. During a morning hearing Friday, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Miguel Espinoza heard further comments from Probation Department officials then set a new court date for April 18, when he could make a ruling.

The Board of State and Community Corrections found last year that the county Probation Department repeatedly failed to meet minimum staffing requirements at Los Padrinos, which meant the young people held there were being confined in their rooms for too long and missing medical appointments. The board gave the department until Dec. 12 to move youths out of the facility, but the county did not meet the deadline. The county has argued it is working to address the staffing issues and that it fully intends to keep Los Padrinos open and operational. With regard to the state board's “application of regulations and overall findings, particularly around staffing ratios,” and that “it fully intends to keep Los Padrinos open and operational.” In an email to LAist this week, the state board said another inspection of Los Padrinos began Feb. 3, but the findings were not final. The Board of State and Community Corrections said it expects to determine in April whether Los Padrinos is suitable for housing youth based on information from the latest inspection.





