Judge defends barring cameras from Karmelo Anthony murder trial, says it was 'an easy decision'

Judge John Roach defends barring cameras from Karmelo Anthony's murder trial, saying the decision was necessary to ensure a fair trial for all.

California couple fights off 70-pound black bear with hatchet and water bottle outside their home CBP, Coast Guard intercept migrant vessel heading for Puerto Rico; 40 apprehended including Uzbek nationalHelicopter footage captures Florida man allegedly abandoning child during high-speed chase from deputiesFour accused in alleged anti-Israel University of Michigan threat case released on bond ‘Hell on wheels’ killer Mackenzie Shirilla lands prison job while serving life sentence for fatal 2022 crash Menendez brothers eyed $20M insurance payout after parents' murders, Jose's ex-business partner claimsUkrainian national who completed Air Force officer training convicted in ghost gun 3D printing operationOhio police chief arrested in Florida after grand jury hands down 70-count child sex indictmentTeen accused of killing elderly couple has brothers who allegedly shot deputy cops say 'will never walk again'Pima County sheriff says Mexican authorities have not made contact over Nancy Guthrie search tip Austin Metcalf's family faces death threats after Karmelo Anthony's murder conviction and more top headlinesAmericans need protection against ‘warrantless surveillance’: Rep Chip RoyAuburn University celebrates 25 years of War Eagle flight traditionTrump calls Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner a 'thug'Karmelo Anthony, convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet, receives a 35-year prison sentence.

Jeff Metcalf delivers a powerful victim impact statement. Former U.S. Attorney Cully Stimson discusses grounds for an appeal, including a 'Batson claim' regarding jury selection, as protests over alleged racial bias continue outside the McKinney courthouse.of Karmelo Anthony is standing by one of the case's most controversial decisions, saying keeping cameras out of the courtroom was necessary to ensure a fair trial.

A Collin County jury on Tuesday sentenced Anthony to 35 years in prison after finding him guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Memorial High School student Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. OJ SIMPSON-ERA ATTORNEY SEES FAMILIAR WARNING SIGNS AS KARMELO ANTHONY CASE FUELS CLASH OVER RACE AND JUSTICE"Yes, it was an easy decision," Roach told the station.

"I'll tell you why. My primary goal in every case is to make sure the defendant and the prosecution get a fair trial. Period.

"The decision to bar cameras and livestreaming drew criticism from reporters and members of the public who wanted greater access to the proceedings. A court sketch shows Karmelo Anthony during his trial in Collin County, Texas, where he was convicted of murder in the 2025 stabbing death of Austin Metcalf on June 9, 2026.

"I had to balance between the media's right to know and be able to know what's going on, which I think is extraordinarily important. I think the public had access to the courtroom and see what is going on," Roach said. AUSTIN METCALF'S DAD EXPRESSES EMPATHY FOR KARMELO ANTHONY AS KILLER'S PARENTS SAY 'THEY DID A NUMBER ON US' Defense attorney Mike Howard delivers opening statements during Karmelo Anthony's murder trial in a courtroom sketch from the Collin County courthouse.

"I wouldn't know Mr. Metcalf prior to this trial if he walked up to me and said 'hello,'" he said. Karmelo Anthony's grandmother, Toni Hayes, leaves court in McKinney, Texas, on June 9, 2026. Anthony was sentenced to 35 years for the murder of Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco last year.

"Yes they did because they were picked based upon the law, they listened to the facts, it happened in this courtroom, and they got a verdict," he said.and he understands today more than any day before the consequences of committing a crime like he did," he said.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trials Cameras Crime World Texas High School Homicide

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What the Karmelo Anthony trial revealed about the Frisco track meet stabbingA year of rumors met courtroom testimony. Here is how prosecutors and defense described the chain of events that ended in a fatal stabbing.

Read more »

Austin Metcalf's family hit with death threats as Karmelo Anthony supporters face violence allegationsSupporters of convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony allegedly assault a man and send death threats to the Metcalf family after the guilty verdict.

Read more »

Karmelo Anthony supporter seen taunting white man in viral video busted on weapons chargeA Karmelo Anthony supporter caught on camera aggressively taunting an older white man outside the Collin County courthouse.

Read more »

Prosecutor in Karmelo Anthony murder trial reflects on trial, sentenceThe April 2025 stabbing death of a 17-year-old student athlete at the hands of another 17-year-old during a track meet in Frisco. It is a case that shook the consciousness of Collin County. This week, a Collin County jury found Karmelo Anthony, now 19, guilty of murder. Anthony claimed self-defense in the incident.

Read more »