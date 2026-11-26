Judge declines to issue a long-term ban on taxpayer-funded, pro-Trump ads that critics called propaganda
In her ruling, the judge said the Democratic National Committee hadn’t shown a likelihood to prevail in the case.
NEW YORK — A federal judge on Wednesday sided against Democrats on the federal government’s taxpayer-funded ads that promoted partisan messages and President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections, declining to extend a temporary ban.
U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, D.C. , said the Democratic National Committee hadn’t shown a likelihood to prevail in the case. It had argued the TV spots were illegal government-sponsored propaganda intended to promote the president’s campaign message just weeks before November’s midterm elections. Her ruling comes after another judge in a similar case in New York also declined a long-term ban on the ads.
In her ruling, she noted that a previous temporary restraining order against the ads had been issued when the election was less than a week away.
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