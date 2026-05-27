Judge Considers Permanent Order on ICE Detention Conditions at 26 Federal Plaza

A federal judge is weighing whether to make permanent a temporary order limiting detainee numbers and ensuring humane conditions, after evidence of overcrowding and poor sanitation during summer 2025.

A federal judge is currently deliberating whether to impose a permanent court order to prevent the Trump administration from subjecting immigrants to inhumane conditions at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan.

During a one-day bench trial on Wednesday, attorneys for detainees presented harrowing testimony and evidence of overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and neglect that characterized the summer of 2025. The class action lawsuit, filed in August, seeks to make permanent a temporary order that caps the number of detainees at 22 and requires access to adequate food, water, medical care, clean clothing, and legal counsel.

The decision will determine whether the government can be trusted to self-regulate or must be bound by judicial oversight. Testimony from former detainees exposed a harrowing reality. They described being held in cells covered with urine and feces, with so many people that they could not lie down. One detainee stated, 'I was in constant fear I would disappear, and no one would know where I was.

' Another recalled the overpowering smell of 'sweat, urine, and feces. ' The overcrowding was extreme: on one occasion, 193 people were crammed into four cells totaling just a few hundred square feet, with numbers frequently exceeding 100. The conditions were a direct result of ICE's policy to arrest up to 10,000 immigrants daily, which overwhelmed the holding facility. Internal messages among ICE agents and officials revealed their own horror.

One agent called the situation 'insane' and wrote, 'we desperately need to get some detainees out of 26 Fed.

' Another agent noted that crowding was 'creating an unsafe environment. ' The messages also showed a concerning nonchalance about detainees' medical conditions: agents referred to one detainee as 'COVID man,' used a faceplant emoji when discussing a monkeypox case, and described a week as having 'one gross contagion after another. ' Detainees with tuberculosis, schizophrenia, diabetes, and heart attacks were held in small cells with dozens of others for days.

For instance, a person with active tuberculosis was kept in a crowded cell for six days without isolation, posing a serious health risk to everyone present. The testimony underscored a systemic failure to provide basic humane treatment. The government maintained that it had made significant improvements since the temporary order, such as reducing crowding and providing better sanitation.

However, the judge remained skeptical. He noted that the government had violated the order on multiple occasions, and that its compliance was inconsistent.

For example, while the cap of 22 detainees was mostly respected, other provisions like access to private legal consultations were ignored for months. The judge fixated on the quality of food provided, which the government described as similar to military ready-to-eat meals. Detainees countered that the food was inedible, smelled awful, and was merely slop.

Attorney Heather Gregorio argued that the government's own data showed they held more than 22 people on over half the days since the order, indicating a disregard for the court's directive. She emphasized that a permanent order is necessary to prevent a repeat of the summer crisis, which was not an accident but a predictable outcome of deliberate policy.

The judge closed by questioning whether the government should be allowed to use the facility at all if it cannot fully comply with all conditions simultaneously





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ICE Detention Conditions 26 Federal Plaza Class Action Lawsuit Overcrowding

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