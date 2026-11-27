Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris issued a temporary injunction blocking the Department of Homeland Security from conducting warrantless civil immigration arrests in Montana without individualized escape risk determinations.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris of the District of Montana has issued a sweeping preliminary ruling that prohibits federal agencies from conducting warrantless civil immigration arrests within the state unless specific legal criteria are met. The order, delivered on Wednesday, mandates that the Department of Homeland Security must obtain a "pre-arrest individualized determination" confirming that a targeted individual is likely to escape before a warrant can be secured.

This significant legal development represents a direct challenge to current enforcement strategies, as Judge Morris concluded there was a "high likelihood" that the Department of Homeland Security had unlawfully conducted at least 50 warrantless arrests since July 31. The judge expressed deep concern that detainees were being coerced into self-deportation based on misinformation regarding immigration law, highlighting a pattern of conduct that he deemed unlawful.

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Scope of the Injunction and Legal Mechanism

The court granted the plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order, concluding that there was a high likelihood that Defendants were engaging in a pattern and practice of unlawful conduct in the District of Montana. Consequently, the Department of Homeland Security is now banned from making warrantless civil immigration arrests without first creating an individualized determination that the suspected illegal migrant being targeted is likely to escape before a warrant can be obtained.

This legal mechanism relies on Section 1357(a)(2) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which permits immigration officers to make a warrantless arrest if they believe a person is in the United States illegally and is likely to escape before a warrant can be acquired. However, Judge Morris determined that the current practice in Montana failed to meet this standard, as authorities often lacked evidence that waiting for a warrant would result in flight.

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Alleged Violations and Previous Rulings

Judge Morris stated that it was likely that at least 50 warrantless arrests of suspected illegal migrants took place unlawfully in Montana from July 31 onwards. In these instances, authorities failed to demonstrate those arrested would have been likely to escape before a warrant for their arrest could be issued. The judge noted that the majority of Department of Homeland Security migrant arrests conducted in Montana since the end of July had been warrantless.

This ruling follows a previous order issued by Morris in September, where he directed the release of 24 detained migrants being held in Cascade County, Montana. In that decision, he concluded they had been arrested without a warrant without any proof that waiting for a warrant would likely see them escape. The current judgment serves as an interlocutory ruling granting a temporary injunction while the underlying case continues to proceed through the legal system.

Coercion and Self-Deportation Concerns

Beyond the procedural violations, Judge Morris raised serious ethical and legal concerns regarding the treatment of detainees. He stated that he believed the Department of Homeland Security was using detention as a method to coerce some migrants who might have legitimate reasons for remaining in the United States into self-deporting from the country.

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Writing in his decision, the judge indicated that the court found that Defendants would continue to coerce people who are arrested but who may nonetheless have meritorious claims for habeas or other release into self-deporting. This coercion occurs without an opportunity to speak with counsel and is based on misinformation about the effects of proceeding through the immigration process, undermining the rights of those involved.

Impact on Federal Policy and Next Steps

The ruling places immediate constraints on enforcement operations, requiring the Department of Homeland Security to promptly distribute the ruling to its agents and provide documentation within 72 hours of any warrantless arrest to legal counsel. Additionally, the court banned the agency from transferring any person subject to warrantless immigration arrest outside the District of Montana for seven days to ensure compliance and allow for legal review.

This decision serves as a notable blow to the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies, following similar judgements by judges in Colorado, Oregon, California, and New York. Since returning to office in January 2025, the administration has intensified enforcement efforts, including expanding expedited removals and deploying additional military personnel to the U.S.-Mexico border, even as unlawful crossings at the southern border fell to their lowest level in more than half a century according to Department of Homeland Security figures in the 2025 fiscal year.