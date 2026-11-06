Judge Blocks Trump Triumphal Arch Construction Near Arlington Cemetery

Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a restraining order haling Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot arch. This decision follows NCPC approval and faces opposition from Democrats and veterans.

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking construction of Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot monument, known as the Triumphal Arch, in Washington. Judge Tanya Chutkan granted the order on Thursday night, preventing the administration from beginning work on the structure despite claims that construction could start immediately. The ruling deals a significant legal setback to the project, which was planned for a site near Arlington National Cemetery.

Legal Blocking of Monument Project

Judge Chutkan intervened just hours after the National Capital Planning Commission voted 8-4 to approve the controversial development. Her latest order ensures that no physical work can commence while the legal challenges are addressed. This judicial action follows a previous directive requiring the administration to provide advance notice before breaking ground, allowing for potential judicial review. The decision leaves the timeline for the three-year construction plan completely uncertain, effectively freezing the project indefinitely.

Also read After panel approves Trump’s arch, judge blocks construction

Commission Vote and Project Details

The National Capital Planning Commission approved the arch after nearly nine hours of heated public testimony. The colossal structure was designed to reach approximately 25 stories in height, towering over the surrounding area. While estimates place the cost at as much as $100 million, officials have not settled on a final figure or explained how the project would be funded. The commission's decision came despite fierce opposition from local officials and residents who argued against the monumental scale of the proposal.

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Opposition from Democrats and Veterans

Democrats have vowed to eliminate the project once they assume control of the House and Senate in January following their midterm victories. California Representative Jared Huffman condemned the plan, stating that it insults veterans and the history of the sacred site near Arlington National Cemetery. Huffman described the arch as an illegal monstrosity and a slap in the face to those who served. Other critics, including Marine veteran Jimi Shaughnessy, argued that the structure would create a carnival-like atmosphere abhorrent to military families.

Political and Financial Implications

The dispute highlights a growing rift between Donald Trump's allies and local Washington officials. Supporters of the arch were largely administration members or figures with close ties to the president, while opponents represented the city of Washington and its residents. Critics accused the administration of bypassing laws and regulations to site a monument that no one asked for. Instead of addressing issues facing military families, the administration has been intent on spending taxpayer dollars on the design and planning of the arch.