Siding with Disney in a dramatic First Amendment case, a federal judge has barred the Trump administration from taking further action against ABC’s local TV stations.

Siding with Disney in a dramatic First Amendment case, a federal judge has barred the Trump administration from taking further action against ABC’s local TV stations.

On Wednesday, US District Judge Loren AliKhan issued the preliminary injunction that Disney has been seeking against the Federal Communications Commission, chaired by Brendan Carr, a close ally of President Donald Trump.

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“This is not a close case,” AliKhan wrote in her decision, which also denied the FCC’s motion to dismiss Disney’s lawsuit. The injunction means that the FCC can’t continue its early review of ABC’s station licenses while the legal process plays out. After weighing the evidence, the judge concluded that Disney’s lawyers “sufficiently cast the early license renewal proceedings as a retaliatory act.