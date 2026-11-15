Judge Blocks Trump Golf Course Redevelopment Project

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issues temporary restraining order stopping work at East Potomac Golf Links, halting President Donald Trump's redevelopment plans for the historic site.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued a temporary restraining order on Saturday that halts all construction activities at East Potomac Golf Links. This legal intervention blocks President Donald Trump's initiative to redevelop the historic public golf course situated near the White House along the Potomac River. The order prevents the site from being transformed into a championship-level venue, a move the administration had planned to initiate immediately.

Immediate Halt to Historic Park Redevelopment

The restraining order arrives before the scheduled closure of East Potomac Golf Links on Sunday for a fifteen-month period. President Donald Trump had announced that redevelopment work was set to begin on that specific date, disregarding the ongoing legal challenges filed in February. The plaintiffs in the case argue that the proposed changes would fundamentally alter the character of the accessible public golf course. They contend that the renovation would render the facility unaffordable for the general public, a claim that the Republican president firmly denies.

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Legal Arguments and Government Position

Adam Gustafson, a lawyer for the Justice Department, argued during court proceedings that the closure of East Potomac Park was necessary due to safety concerns. The park encompasses three golf courses, a miniature course, bike riding lanes, and other recreational areas. Gustafson also highlighted that the lease between the government and the current operator, the National Links Trust, was set to expire on Sunday. He suggested that this expiration provided a legal premise for the closure rather than a direct cause linked to safety issues.

Judge Ana Reyes rejected these arguments, noting that safety had not been a primary discussion point regarding the closure for several months. She characterized the lease ending as an action that created a situation for closure, rather than one that necessitated it. Reyes also dismissed the assertion that the closure was separate from President Donald Trump's repeated public statements demanding the park's renovation into a world-class venue.

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Political Tensions and Judicial Response

President Donald Trump responded to the judicial order via social media on Saturday, criticizing Judge Reyes for obstructing quick and inexpensive repairs to the course. He described the existing facility as very dangerous and claimed that local residents would receive a fifty percent discount on all rates at the renovated venue. Trump stated that the project would evolve into something special that the judge would eventually take pride in witnessing.

This ruling is part of a broader pattern of judicial pushback against Trump's various redevelopment projects in the nation's capital. These projects include a large memorial arch, a White House ballroom, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. A different judge recently ordered a fourteen-day delay on work for the arch, shortly after a planning commission appointed by Trump approved its plans. Judge Reyes, nominated to the court by Democratic President Joe Biden, had previously shown reluctance to issue work stoppages for months.

Ethics Inquiries and Future Legal Proceedings

Judge Ana Reyes' stance shifted in October following a tree-cutting spree by the administration over a holiday weekend. Officials claimed this work was part of a 2019 plan, but Reyes confronted the administration over what she described as deceitful actions. The Justice Department subsequently filed a request to remove her from the case, citing egregious behavior and questioning her impartiality.

Reyes has not recused herself and announced last week that she would appoint Jessie Liu, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, to investigate potential ethics violations. This investigation will examine whether officials from the Interior Department, the National Park Service, and the Justice Department misled the court. Justice Department lawyer Adam Gustafson asked her to reconsider, arguing that an outside investigator was unnecessary, but Reyes maintained she had an ethical obligation to look into the matter due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the project.