Judge Blocks Trump From Holding Food Aid Hostage to Force His Agenda on States

Hundreds of thousands have already lost federal food assistance since the passage of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Sign at supermarket entrance with text reading We Welcome EBT customers and a SNAP logo in Lafayette, California, on November 13, 2025.has now thrown unconstitutional and unlawful roadblocks between the programs created by Congress and the states that rely on them, threatening critical nutrition support, vital agricultural research, and the safety of our national food chain and communities.

”imposed “a vague set of funding conditions relating to USDA’s purported anti-discrimination ‘policies,’ ‘gender ideology,’ ‘fair athletic opportunities’ for women and girls, and immigration,” without specifying the policies or even confirming “that certification is limited to currently existing policies,” says the complaint, filed in the District of Massachusetts. The March filing also makes the case that “even if USDA went back and cured its vagueness problem and conducted a reasoned analysis before taking final agency action, the challenged conditions would still be unlawful.

”granted a preliminary injunction sought by the AGs and said he would issue a memorandum explaining his decision at a later date.

“This protects every Oregon family who depends on these programs to put food on the table,” Rayfield said. “The court rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to hold school lunches, WIC, and SNAP hostage to its political agenda. These are lifelines for 86,000 Oregon kids, working families, seniors, and rural communities — and they will remain protected.

”that “we won a court order protecting billions of dollars in USDA funding as our lawsuit continues,” and pledged that “my office will keep fighting to protect New Yorkers and stop the federal government from punishing our state for refusing to bend. ” NEW: When Trump tried to gut billions in USDA funding for states refusing to comply with his anti-immigrant agenda, we sued. The court just ruled in our favor, blocking his cuts while our case continues.

These grants are a lifeline – I'll always fight to protect food assistance for families. Already, since congressional Republicans passed and Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year, at least hundreds of thousands of Americans havefederal food assistance. Last month, Trump’s USDA chief suggested that some of them were receiving SNAP benefits fraudulently — without offering evidence — while others are “moving into the American dream and off of welfare.

” Katie Bergh, a senior policy analyst at CBPP, responded that “unless the Trump administration has redefined ‘the American dream’ to mean ‘losing the help your family needs to afford groceries because of federal cuts,’ I have some bad news for Secretary Rollins. ”As Trump cracks down on political speech, independent media is increasingly necessary.

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