Judge Blocks Trump-Era $100,000 Fee on High-Skilled Visa Applicants, Citing Tax Authority

A federal judge has blocked a policy that would have imposed a $100,000 fee on certain H-1B viSa applicants. The ruling states the fee constitutes a tax, which requires congressional approval, and represents a major legal defeat for the former administration's immigration policies.

applicants seeking high-skilled jobs in the United States have been affected by a recent legal decision. The policy in question would have imposed a massive fee on tens of thousands of foreign workers.

This ruling is a significant blow to the White House as it moves to toughen the nation's immigration policies. It marks a victory for the 20 Democratic state attorneys who filed the lawsuit following the Trump administration's announcement last September. The core of the dispute centered on executive authority. The Trump administration argued that the executive branch had the legal authority to impose a financial penalty under federal immigration law.

While the Constitution assigns Congress the power to set immigration levels, the White House maintained that the president had the ability to restrict the entry of select foreigners when determined to be 'detrimental to the interests of the United States.

' This argument was previously used as the basIs for a similar limitation imposed during the pandemic. the judge's ruling determined that the fee was, in substance, a new tax and not a penalty. Judge Sorokin stated that the former president lacked the congressional permission needed to impose a tax. In his written ruling, Sorokin explained, 'Here,the substance and application of the $100,000 payment reveal that it is a tax, regardless of what the payment is called.

' The judge's reasoning referenced a prior Supreme Court decision from February. That ruling similarly concluded that the tariffs the former president imposed in 2025 were considered a tax and that a president did not have the authority to impose a tax without congressional authorization. The specific visa program at issue is the H-1B program. The U.S. government makes 65,000 H-1B visas available each year, with an additional 20,000 visas reserved for workers who have advanced higher education degrees.

The right now-blocked fee would have applied to these applicants, representing a major hurdle for high-skilled foreign workers seeking employment in the American technology and professional sectors. This decision reinforces the principal of separation of powers, specifically the constitutional authority of Congress over taxation and spending. It also creates a precedent limiting the utilize of executive orders to create new financial burdens on immigrants without legislative approval.

The lawsuit, led by a coalition of state attorneys general, successfully argued that the measure was an overreach of executive power. The ruling provides immediate relief to the impacted visa applicants and employers who were bracing for the significant added cost. The legal battle highlights the ongoing tension between the executive branch's immigration enforcement priorities and the judiciary's role in checking potential overreach.

For now, the H-1B application process returns to its prior status without the contested fee, though the broader debate over immigration policy and presidential authority continues





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