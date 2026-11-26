A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction halting the FCC's early review of Disney's ABC broadcast licenses, ruling that the action constitutes unconstitutional retaliation for protected speech and satire favored by the Trump administration.

Under Chairman Brendan Carr, left, the Federal Communications Commission launched an early review of Disney's licenses to operate all the local ABC stations it owns.

New Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, right, says the company is fighting back to protect ABC's journalistic integrity and free speech.

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"We're very principled on this," he said. A federal judge has blocked President Trump and his administration from taking action to challenge the ABC television network's broadcast licenses, finding it to be an unconstitutional punishment for satire, commentary and news coverage that Trump doesn't like. In her preliminary injunction filed Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Loren AliKhan found that the federal agency's early reviews represented retaliation for speech the Trump administration resented.