Judge Blocks Trump Admin Closure of East Potomac Park Golf Course

U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes issued a temporary restraining order halting the closure of East Potomac Park and Golf Course in Washington D.C., citing pretextual safety claims and potential legal violations by the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes has issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Trump administration from closing East Potomac Park and the East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, D.C., starting on Sunday. The ruling delivers a significant legal setback to President Donald Trump's ambitious plan to transform the historic public golf facility into a world-class championship venue. By blocking the immediate closure, the court ensures that the park and golf course remain accessible to the public during their standard operating hours as of November 14, preserving public access while the underlying legal dispute continues to unfold in federal court.

Core Details of the Legal Injunction

The temporary restraining order, issued by Judge Reyes on Saturday, mandates that East Potomac Golf Course must remain open for public use even if the government decides not to actively operate it for golf activities. The order specifically prohibits the federal government from restricting access to the facility beginning on the planned closure date, effectively nullifying the administration's initial directive to shut down the site. This legal mandate applies to the golf course itself as well as other portions of the park, including Ohio Drive SW, which must remain open to the public with only limited exceptions for immediate safety threats or areas where active seawall repairs require temporary restrictions.

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According to the court order, this injunction will remain in effect through November 28, or until a further court order modifies or dissolves the restriction. The ruling forces the federal government to maintain the status quo regarding public access to the historic park while the legal battle over the redevelopment plans proceeds. The judge found that the government's justification for the abrupt closure was likely a pretext for accelerating President Trump's redevelopment agenda, which had been publicly announced and anticipated for several months. The court's decision ensures that the daily enjoyment of the park by Washington residents is not disrupted by the administrative push to clear the site for future construction.

Stakeholder Positions and Judicial Scrutiny

President Donald Trump had repeatedly insisted that the East Potomac Golf Course would close on November 15 to facilitate its redevelopment. In an October 26 post on Truth Social, Trump declared that the administration was closing the site as scheduled to develop a World Championship Public Facility capable of hosting major tournaments such as the U.S. Open, PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, and Presidents Cup. He criticized the existing course, dubbing it Trash Island, and promised that Washington-area residents would receive a 50 percent discount on rates at the rebuilt facility. However, Trump did not provide specific details on how eligibility for this discount would be determined or when it would take effect, nor did he explain the logistical steps required to implement such a policy.

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Judge Reyes scrutinized the administration's safety arguments, questioning why nearly all of East Potomac Park, including roads, walking trails, fishing areas, playgrounds, and picnic spaces, needed to be closed. The government argued that the closure was necessary because the National Park Service had ended the management agreement with the National Links Trust and because the surrounding seawall presented safety concerns. Reyes noted that the National Park Service had identified seawall safety concerns as far back as 2019 but had previously addressed them by fencing off hazardous sections rather than closing the entire park. She highlighted that more than 30,000 runners had participated in a marathon around the park just three days before the administration announced the planned closure, raising questions about the immediacy of the alleged safety risks.

Government counsel argued that an organized race in daylight did not present the same risks as individuals walking near the seawall at night. Judge Reyes responded that this explanation did not establish why nearly the entire park needed to close indefinitely or at all hours. She pointed out that the administration had not considered less restrictive alternatives, such as finding another golf course operator or allowing the National Park Service to manage the course directly. The judge noted that the government's proposal to close a historic park, daily enjoyed by Washingtonians of all stripes, indefinitely, required a stronger justification than the one provided. She stated that the court found the government's explanations to be pretextual based on the current record.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The injunction has immediate implications for the millions of visitors who use East Potomac Park for recreation, including runners, anglers, and families who utilize the park's amenities. The decision prevents the sudden disruption of daily routines and ensures that the public retains access to one of Washington, D.C.'s most iconic scenic areas. The ruling also places the Trump administration in a position where it must either modify its redevelopment plans to comply with the court's order or continue to litigate the matter. The temporary restraining order remains in effect until November 28, giving the court time to hear further arguments and issue a more permanent ruling on the matter.

Judge Reyes found that the administration had likely violated at least the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act in its haste to meet the November 15 deadline. The court's scrutiny suggests that the government may need to conduct proper environmental reviews and follow established administrative procedures before implementing significant changes to the park. The administration has not yet issued a formal response to the latest court order, and Newsweek has reached out to the White House for comment. The legal battle is expected to continue beyond November 28, with both sides likely preparing for further hearings to determine the final fate of the East Potomac Golf Course and the surrounding park land.

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The dispute highlights the tension between federal redevelopment goals and the preservation of public access to historic sites in the nation's capital. As the legal proceedings unfold, the park will remain open to the public under the current conditions, preserving the status quo until a final judicial decision is rendered. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how federal agencies manage public lands and the extent to which they can justify closures based on safety and operational concerns when redevelopment plans are in place. The ongoing litigation will determine whether the Trump administration can proceed with its vision for a championship-level golf facility or if the historic park must remain open to the public in its current form.