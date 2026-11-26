KOMO 4 TV provides news, sports, weather and local event coverage in the Seattle, Washington area including Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, Kent, Tacoma, Bremerton, SeaTac, Auburn, Mercer Island, Bothell, Shoreline, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Everett.

The ABC logo is viewed outside of ABC headquarters February 24, 2010 in New York, New York. A federal judge agreed on Wednesday to temporarily block the Federal Communications Commission from conducting an early review of ABC's broadcast licenses.

The judge agreed with the network, that the FCC's investigation was the Trump administration's attempt to chill the network's free speech rights. U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, D.C. , granted the broadcaster's request for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction on First Amendment grounds. The network is accusing the FCC of violating its right to free speech in retaliation against programming that the Trump administration finds unfavorable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is not a close case,” she wrote. AliKhan, nominated by former President Joe Biden, said that ABC had detailed “a campaign of retaliation against them in response to their exercise of their First Amendment rights,” which on its own is an ‘irreparable injury. ’Western Washington is bracing for a storm bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and the threat of flooding and isolated power outages as people prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving.