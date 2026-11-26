The judge's ruling Wednesday night landed the backing of the commission's only Democrat, Anna Gomez.

A federal judge on Wednesday night ruled to temporarily block the Federal Communications Commission from reviewing ABC's broadcast licenses early, saying in part, "This is not a close case.

Plaintiffs have a weighty interest in 'vindicating the right to be free of retaliation for protected speech.

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'” The judge's ruling landed the backing of the commission's only Democrat, Anna Gomez. Taking to X Wednesday night, Commissioner Gomez said, "This decision shows that this FCC is a paper tiger whose threats crumble when challenged by those willing to defend their rights.