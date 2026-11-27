ABC asked the judge to temporarily prohibit the FCC from taking any further action related to its license renewal proceedings.

ABC asked the judge to temporarily prohibit the FCC from taking any further action related to its license renewal proceedings. This Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, shows the seal of the Federal Communications Commission before a meeting in Washington.

A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Federal Communications Commission from conducting an early review of ABC’s broadcast licenses, agreeing with the network that theU. S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, D.C. , granted ABC’s request for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction on First Amendment grounds. The network accuses the FCC of violating its free speech rights in retaliation against programming decisions that the Trump administration dislikes.

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AliKhan, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden, said ABC had detailed “a campaign of retaliation against them in response to their exercise of their First Amendment rights,” which on its own is an ‘irreparable injury. ’”, sued the FCC and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr in August, several months after the commission ordered eight ABC-owned stations to submit renewal applications for their broadcast licenses years ahead of schedule.