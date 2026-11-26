A federal judge has agreed to block the Federal Communications Commission from conducting an early review of ABC’s broadcast license.

A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Federal Communications Commission from conducting an early review of ABC’s broadcast licenses , agreeing with the network that the Trump administration was chilling the network's free speech rights.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, D.C. , granted ABC’s request for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction on First Amendment grounds. The network accuses the FCC of violating its free speech rights in retaliation against programming decisions that the Trump administration dislikes. AliKhan noted in her ruling that the network was likely to succeed on its First Amendment claim.

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“This is not a close case,” she wrote. AliKhan, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden, said ABC had detailed “a campaign of retaliation against them in response to their exercise of their First Amendment rights,” which on its own is an ‘irreparable injury.