Judge blocks FCC from early license review for ABC, which network says has had a chilling effect.

Judge blocks FCC from early license review for ABC, which network says has had a chilling effect. THIS IS AN APNewsAlert. Check back for updates.

AP's earlier story is below. A federal judge agreed Wednesday to temporarily block the Federal Communications Commission from conducting an early review of ABC’s broadcast licenses , agreeing with the network that the Trump administration was chilling the network's free speech rights. U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, D.C. , granted ABC’s request for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction on First Amendment grounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The network accuses the FCC of violating its free speech rights in retaliation against programming decisions that the Trump administration dislikes. AliKhan noted in her ruling that the network was likely to succeed on its First Amendment claim.