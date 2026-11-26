Judge Loren AliKhan blocked the FCC from an early review of ABC broadcast licenses, finding the network faced retaliation over free speech.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday blocked the Federal Communications Commission from conducting an early review of ABC broadcast licenses. U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan agreed with the network that the Trump administration was chilling its free speech rights. She granted ABC and its parent company, Disney, a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction on First Amendment grounds.

AliKhan noted in her ruling that the network was likely to succeed on its First Amendment claim. She wrote that this is not a close case. The judge stated ABC had detailed a campaign of retaliation against it in response to its exercise of First Amendment rights. This retaliation, on its own, constitutes an irreparable injury, AliKhan concluded.

Also read Judge Blocks FCC Early Review of ABC Licenses, Citing First Amendment

ABC and Disney sued the FCC and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr in August. This lawsuit came several months after the commission ordered eight ABC-owned stations to submit renewal applications for their broadcast licenses years ahead of schedule. The plaintiffs in the case are the American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., its indirect parent, The Walt Disney Company, and the eight television stations of which ABC is the indirect parent.

ABC asked the judge to temporarily prohibit the FCC from taking any further action related to its license renewal proceedings. The judge granted that request but rejected a broader ask. She denied ABC's request to block the FCC from any actions, formal or informal, meant to coerce or threaten sanctions that would alter the network's exercise of editorial discretion.

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AliKhan explained that ABC had not specified what those future threats might be beyond the early license renewal proceedings. The court found the network's evidence insufficient to justify blocking all potential regulatory coercion at this stage. The order leaves the door open for future regulatory actions that do not specifically target the contested early review.

An FCC spokesperson said in a statement that the part of the decision granting ABC's motion is wrong on the facts and wrong on the law. The agency added that it looks forward to prevailing in full on this matter. Government attorneys from the Justice Department also urged the court to dismiss the lawsuit. They accused the network of trying to prematurely ward off scrutiny by federal regulators.

Justice Department lawyers argued that to foreclose the Commission from using all the tools at its disposal to investigate whether Plaintiffs are meeting their statutory and regulatory duties would seriously harm both the government and the public. They maintained that the agency needs full authority to ensure broadcasters meet their legal obligations.

Carr, a Trump ally, ordered the early review of the stations' licenses in April. This order came shortly after a joke by ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel infuriated Trump. Trump called for Kimmel's firing in response to the monologue segment. Carr has defended the agency's actions by saying broadcasters have a duty to operate in the public interest.

ABC had also been fighting Carr's efforts to make the morning talk show The View subject to equal-time rules. This ongoing dispute highlights the deepening tensions between the network and the current FCC leadership. The legal battle extends beyond mere license renewals to broader questions of editorial control.

ABC News framed the ruling as a defense of press freedom. A spokesperson for ABC News said the decision was an important victory for the First Amendment. The network views the injunction as a necessary shield against political retaliation. It underscores the stakes for independent media oversight in the current political climate.

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The ABC case is one of several legal disputes between the Trump administration and news outlets over coverage and access to the executive branch. The Associated Press is also among the outlets involved in these clashes since Trump returned to the White House. These parallel lawsuits suggest a coordinated effort by the administration to assert more control over media narratives.

For broadcasters, the ruling means the FCC cannot proceed with the early license renewal review of ABC's eight stations while the injunction stands. The order does not stop the agency from future action. The judge declined to bar informal or formal steps beyond that specific review. The government's request to dismiss the lawsuit remains a central question in the case.

Legal experts suggest this ruling sets a significant precedent for broadcast licensing disputes. It establishes that political retaliation can constitute a First Amendment violation. The decision forces the FCC to reconsider how it exercises its regulatory authority over network owners. The outcome could influence how regulators handle future licensing applications across the industry.

The next steps in the legal battle will likely involve a full trial on the merits of the case. Both sides have indicated they will continue to fight vigorously. The FCC has already signaled its intention to appeal or challenge the scope of the injunction. Disney and ABC are preparing to defend their editorial decisions in court.

This development adds another layer to the ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and the media. It highlights the use of regulatory tools as leverage in political disputes. The case serves as a test case for the limits of FCC power when political motivations are alleged. The outcome will have lasting implications for broadcast journalism and regulatory independence.