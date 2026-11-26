U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan granted ABC a preliminary injunction against the FCC, citing First Amendment risks and potential speech chilling from retaliatory license reviews.

A U.S. District Court issued a significant preliminary injunction this week, blocking the Federal Communications Commission from proceeding with early license renewal proceedings against ABC. The ruling serves as a major legal victory for the broadcast network, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company. Judge Loren AliKhan determined that the network was likely to succeed in its First Amendment lawsuit, finding that the regulatory agency's actions posed a serious threat to free speech rights.

Federal Judge Rules Against FCC Early Renewals

Judge AliKhan explicitly prohibited the FCC from moving forward with its demand that Disney file license renewals for all its licensed television stations within thirty days. The order targets specific high-profile markets including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno. The court rejected the commission's efforts to have the lawsuit dismissed on judicial grounds, noting that the potential penalty of losing broadcast licenses creates a risk sufficient to chill the speech of even the most steadfast broadcaster.

Also read Judge Sides with ABC in FCC/First Amendment Lawsuit Over Licenses

ABC Claims Retaliation for Editorial Coverage

The Walt Disney Company and ABC argued that the regulatory pressure constituted a retaliatory campaign waged by the Trump Administration. The lawsuit alleged that the administration disapproved of ABC broadcasts and sought to coerce the network by threatening sanctions. This legal action was triggered after President Donald Trump repeatedly called on the FCC to revoke the station's license, citing disagreements with the coverage provided by late-night hosts and ABC News anchors.

FCC Vows to Continue Legal Fight

Commission officials strongly disagreed with the district court's decision, stating it was wrong on both facts and law according to controlling Supreme Court precedent. An FCC spokesperson emphasized that the commission plans to appeal the ruling and continue fighting it in the courts. The agency maintained its stance that it will use its lawful authority to hold broadcasters accountable for meeting their public interest obligations, rejecting the notion that the license reviews were politically motivated.

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Impact on Broadcast Industry Free Speech

The judge's warning highlighted the extreme and existential nature of the penalties faced by broadcasters in this dispute. The court concluded that the threat of license revocation could suppress editorial discretion across the industry. This ruling sets a critical precedent for how regulatory bodies may interact with media outlets, establishing that financial and regulatory pressure cannot be used to alter journalistic content without violating constitutional protections.

Next Steps in the Constitutional Dispute

Following the injunction, the Federal Communications Commission is preparing to appeal the decision to higher courts. The network celebrated the ruling as a vital protection for the First Amendment, thanking the court for its careful consideration of their constitutional arguments. Both sides remain engaged in a prolonged legal battle that will likely define the boundaries of regulatory power versus broadcast freedom in the coming months.