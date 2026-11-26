U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan grants ABC a temporary restraining order against the FCC, citing retaliation for free speech exercises by the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan granted ABC a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on Wednesday, blocking the Federal Communications Commission from conducting an early review of the network's broadcast licenses. The ruling addresses ABC's allegation that the Trump administration is retaliating against the broadcaster for its editorial decisions, thereby violating its First Amendment rights.

Judge Rules Retaliation Causes Irreparable Injury

AliKhan, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden, explicitly stated that the case was not close, citing ABC's detailed evidence of a coordinated campaign to punish the network. She concluded that this targeted retaliation for the exercise of First Amendment rights constitutes an irreparable injury on its own. Consequently, the court agreed to pause the regulatory process initiated by FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr in August.

Also read Judge blocks Trump’s FCC from targeting ABC stations: ‘This is not a close case’

Origins of the License Dispute and Kimmel Conflict

The legal conflict traces back to April when Commissioner Brendan Carr ordered eight ABC-owned stations to submit renewal applications years ahead of schedule. This directive followed a joke delivered by ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that infuriated President Donald Trump, leading the President to publicly call for Kimmel's firing. Carr, a known Trump ally, has consistently defended the agency's actions by asserting that broadcasters have a duty to operate in the public interest.

Broader Legal Skirmishes with Media Outlets

This lawsuit represents one of several legal confrontations between President Donald Trump's administration and news organizations since the Republican party returned to the White House nearly two years ago. The administration has previously engaged in legal battles with entities including The Associated Press regarding coverage standards and access to the executive branch. Government attorneys recently urged the court to dismiss ABC's lawsuit, arguing that preventing the commission from using all its investigative tools would harm both the government and the public.

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Specific Requests and Scope of the Injunction

The plaintiffs in this case include the American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., its indirect parent the Walt Disney Company, and eight television stations under ABC's indirect ownership. While the judge granted the temporary block on the license renewal proceedings, she rejected ABC's broader request to prevent the FCC from taking any formal or informal actions to coerce the network. AliKhan noted that ABC failed to specify what future threats might occur beyond the known early license review.

Related Regulatory Battles and Festival Relocation

ABC has also been engaged in a separate dispute with Carr regarding his efforts to subject the morning talk show The View to equal-time rules. In unrelated news, the Essence Festival of Culture announced it is leaving New Orleans after more than thirty years as a fixture of Black American culture. Festival organizers and Essence Communications confirmed the relocation via social media on Tuesday, though they did not disclose the new location.