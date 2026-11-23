By KAREN VELIE A federal judge last week permanently barred California from enforcing state laws that would have required ICE agents to show their faces and identification. Amid an increase in immi…

A federal judge last week permanently barred California from enforcing state laws that would have required ICE agents to show their faces and identification. Amid an increase in immigration enforcement, California passed two laws: one banning face masks and the other requiring visible identification.

The Trump administration said it would not comply arguing the laws, set to begin in 2026, could result in harassment and violence against immigration agents. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder prohibited the state from enforcing the mask and identification laws.

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“The Constitution does not permit states to interfere with federal operations or place federal officers and their families at risk. This injunction ensures that federal law enforcement officers can continue carrying out their important missions without unlawful state interference,” Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward, Jr. said in a statement. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not.