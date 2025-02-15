Judge Awaits Inspection Results Before Ruling on Fate of Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

A judge is poised to decide the future of Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, California, pending the completion of a re-inspection by state authorities. The facility has been under scrutiny for its staffing shortages, which have led to extended confinement for youths and missed medical appointments.

State authorities are still finalizing a re-inspection of Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey. A judge is awaiting those results before deciding whether Los Angeles County will be forced to relocate the youths housed there to alternative locations. During a morning hearing on Friday, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Miguel Espinoza heard further comments from Probation Department officials and scheduled a new court date for April 18, when he could issue a ruling.

Last year, the Board of State and Community Corrections determined that the county Probation Department repeatedly failed to meet minimum staffing requirements at Los Padrinos. This resulted in young people being confined to their rooms for extended periods and missing medical appointments. The board set a deadline of December 12 for the department to move youths out of the facility, but the county did not comply. The county has expressed disagreement with the state board's interpretation of regulations and overall findings, particularly regarding staffing ratios, and emphasizes its intention to maintain Los Padrinos' operation. The state board confirmed that a new inspection of Los Padrinos commenced on February 3rd, but the findings remain incomplete. The Board of State and Community Corrections anticipates concluding in April whether Los Padrinos is appropriate for housing youth based on the latest inspection data





LAist / 🏆 606. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall Staffing Shortages Court Hearing Re-Inspection Juvenile Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge delays ruling on Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall closure againThe judge’s delay comes after state regulators agreed to a new inspection of the Downey facility that could render any shutdown unnecessary.

Read more »

Juvenile stabbed at Los Angeles City Hall immigration crackdown protestThe Los Angeles Police Department said a juvenile, male protestor was stabbed and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Read more »

Troubled juvenile hall gets another lifeline after judge punts decision on closureSuperior Court Judge Miguel Espinoza is seemingly swayed by having no good alternatives for where the roughly 230 youths housed in the Downey facility should go instead.

Read more »

Los Angeles City Hall's Outdated Practices Amidst Fire CrisisThis article explores the antiquated procedures used by the Los Angeles City Council, particularly during an emergency situation triggered by devastating fires. It highlights the reliance on physical motions posted on a bulletin board, lacking real-time transparency and accessibility for the public.

Read more »

Geauga Co. Juvenile and Probate Judge Timothy Grendell fights suspension during Ohio Supreme Court hearingInvestigative Reporter at News 5 Cleveland

Read more »

North Carolina Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Juvenile in OhioAn 18-year-old man from North Carolina was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly engaging in illegal activities with a juvenile in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Read more »