A St. Louis judge has approved a $7.25 billion settlement for Bayer regarding Roundup cancer claims, but objecting lawyers plan to appeal the decision.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer granted final approval to Bayer AG's class settlement valued at up to $7.25 billion, resolving tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that the herbicide Roundup caused cancer. This ruling represents a significant development in the long-standing litigation that has weighed heavily on the German pharmaceutical and agricultural giant since its acquisition of Monsanto.

Core Settlement Details and Financial Structure

The court-approved agreement covers both current and future United States claims of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma linked to Roundup usage. Judge Boyer described the financial arrangement as fair, reasonable, and adequate, determining that it serves the best interests of the entire class of claimants across the nation. The deal establishes a clear framework for payouts, with eligible individuals receiving between $10,000 and $165,000. These amounts are determined by the severity of the cancer diagnosis, the patient's age, and whether the herbicide was used in an occupational or residential setting.

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Leaders of the class settlement will receive $675 million in legal fees, which constitutes 9.3 percent of the total payout fund. Bayer has allocated approximately $10.5 billion in total reserves for Roundup litigation expenses overall. The company aims to use this substantial financial commitment to significantly contain its legal costs by the end of this year, a key objective for CEO Bill Anderson.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

Objecting plaintiff attorneys have vowed to appeal the judge's decision, arguing that the settlement provides inadequate notice to current and future claimants. They contend that the agreement infringes upon due-process rights and offers insufficient financial compensation for those affected. Attorney Roe Frazer stated after the ruling that an appeal is likely, signaling that the legal battle is far from over despite the judicial approval.

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Opposing counsel also challenged the $675 million fee award and argued that individual jury trials yield better outcomes for their clients. They believe the settlement allows Bayer to continue selling Roundup without the threat of punitive damages from future claimants. However, settlement-supporting attorneys argue that individual trials are no longer winnable on the key legal theory, making this class deal the only viable path to compensation for victims.

Impact of Supreme Court Ruling on Litigation Strategy

The settlement emerges against the backdrop of a June United States Supreme Court decision that barred plaintiffs from suing Bayer for failure to warn about cancer risks. Federal regulators had previously concluded that no such warning was necessary, effectively removing what class counsel Christopher Seeger called the star of the show. This ruling significantly weakened plaintiffs' leverage in individual trials, shifting the legal landscape in favor of Bayer.

For Bayer, inheriting the Roundup legal troubles from the 2018 Monsanto acquisition proved costly, causing its stock to fall roughly 80 percent in subsequent years. Recent legal wins have helped the company recover some ground, with shares closing little changed in New York after the ruling. The stock had previously dropped as much as 3.6 percent intraday before stabilizing following the judge's announcement.

Future Legal Exposure and Market Implications

Bloomberg Intelligence litigation analyst Holly Froum expects the portion of the settlement covering future claims to be overturned on appeal. Froum cites notice issues and the inherent difficulty of assessing fairness for people who are not yet sick as structural problems. If this portion falls, Bayer will keep its reserve but lose the finality it paid for, potentially extending the litigation for decades.

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Approximately 65,000 suits have accumulated over the past decade, with only 26 tried so far. Bayer reports winning 18 of those cases, while only about 200 cases currently have trial dates scheduled. CEO Bill Anderson considers this approval a decisive milestone, yet the company still faces the challenge of binding people who may not yet know they are part of the class. The resolution of these remaining legal questions will define the long-term financial impact on the corporation.