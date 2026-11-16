Judge Ana Reyes Halts Trump's East Potomac Golf Links Redevelopment

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against President Donald Trump's East Potomac Golf Links redevelopment, which he has called a highly destructive and political decision.

President Donald Trump on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, criticized a temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes that halts renovations at East Potomac Park Golf Links in Washington. Trump described the ruling as a highly destructive and political decision and said in a social media post that his administration will immediately appeal on an expedited basis. The order blocks work on a historic public golf course that Trump has been trying to redevelop into a championship-level venue.

The restraining order was issued in a legal challenge against the East Potomac Golf Links redevelopment plan. Reyes issued the ruling on Saturday, just before the start of construction that the project had been expected to begin. The lawsuit was filed by plaintiffs who asked the court to stop the work before it could move forward.

Also read Judge Blocks Trump's East Potomac Golf Course Closure Through November 28, 2026

East Potomac Golf Links Redevelopment Faces Court Order

Judge Ana Reyes ordered a temporary halt to the East Potomac Golf Links project, which would otherwise have closed the course and launched construction. The plaintiffs had asked for a stop-work order, arguing that closing the course and starting the project would irreparably injure plaintiffs and the public interest.

In her ruling, Reyes pointed to public announcements that Trump made on social media last month. Those posts outlined the date of the closure of East Potomac Park and linked it to the renovation of the golf course. Reyes noted that the posts presented a problem for the government, because they indicated that the redevelopment plan was final and that the National Park Service will close the park to implement it.

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Trump and Plaintiffs Dispute the Course Condition and Access

Trump defended the project by criticizing the current state of the course. He said the golf course is in a terrible state of disrepair, as anybody can see by looking at pictures circulating across the country and in the court. Trump spent much of the weekend posting photos of the course on his social media site.

The plaintiffs argue that the president's plan would change the character of the accessible golf course and make it unaffordable for the public. Trump has denied that the plan would have those effects. The dispute centers on whether the redevelopment would preserve public access to the course or restrict it.

Restraining Order Runs Through Nov. 28 Amid Other Capital Projects

The temporary restraining order is in effect through Nov. 28. The order means work on the East Potomac Park redevelopment cannot proceed during that period while the legal challenge continues.

The East Potomac Park project is one of several initiatives in the nation's capital that Trump has championed to remake the city. Those projects include a large memorial arch, a White House ballroom, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. A different judge recently ordered a 14-day delay on work for the arch, a decision that came shortly after a key planning commission approved plans for that project.