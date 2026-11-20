A federal judge permits President Donald Trump to pursue part of a 15 billion dollar libel lawsuit against The New York Times, citing insufficient expert input on tax crime allegations.

A federal judge has granted permission for President Donald Trump to proceed with significant portions of a 15 billion dollar libel lawsuit filed last year against The New York Times. This pivotal legal development removes previous barriers, allowing specific defamation claims to move forward toward discovery and potential litigation. The ruling marks a substantial shift in the high-stakes legal battle between the former president and the major news organization.

The decision centers on specific allegations regarding Trump's financial history and alleged tax violations. By allowing these claims to advance, the court has signaled that certain journalistic assertions may not have met the required legal standards for truth and accuracy in a defamation context. This move opens the door for Trump's legal team to challenge the newspaper's reporting in a formal court setting.

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Ruling on Tax Crime Allegations

The presiding judge determined that some statements suggesting Trump had likely committed complex tax crimes appeared to have been based on insufficient input from those with expertise to make such assessments. This specific finding indicates that the newspaper's reporting on these matters lacked the necessary foundational rigor. The court found that the assertions did not meet the burden of proof required to dismiss the claims entirely.

This legal threshold is critical for defamation cases involving public figures. The judge's observation highlights a gap in the journalistic process where expert verification was absent. Consequently, these specific claims cannot be dismissed as mere opinion or protected speech, requiring further examination of the facts. The ruling effectively removes the shield of summary judgment for these particular allegations.

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Stakeholder Positions and Media Response

President Donald Trump has characterized the decision as a major victory for honesty in America. He stated that The New York Times has a long pattern of defaming him in service of a leftist political agenda. The former president views the ruling as validation of his claims that the media has acted with malicious intent rather than factual accuracy. He emphasized that the allegations against him during the 2016 campaign were baseless and ignored standard procedures.

The former president argued that everything goes through the IRS, which does not play around with high-profile individuals like Trump. He suggested that during his four years in office, the IRS thoroughly reviewed his taxes but found no grounds for action. This perspective frames the lawsuit as a defense against politically motivated attacks rather than a genuine inquiry into financial misconduct. The narrative positions the media as an adversary with a predetermined agenda.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Both sides are likely to ask Merryday to rule in their favor after discovery is complete. The next phase involves the exchange of evidence and testimony, which will determine if the case proceeds to a jury. If neither side prevails during this discovery period, a jury trial becomes the probable outcome. This stage will test the strength of the arguments regarding journalistic standards and factual accuracy.

The prospect of a jury trial introduces significant risk and financial exposure for the defendant. Past cases involving Trump, such as those against CBS News, ABC News, and Facebook, resulted in substantial settlements. These precedents suggest that news organizations may prefer to settle rather than face a potentially hostile jury. The financial stakes here are considerably higher, with the lawsuit valued at 15 billion dollars. The legal landscape remains volatile as both parties prepare for intense litigation. The outcome could set a new precedent for media liability and defamation law in the United States.