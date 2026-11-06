Judge Allows Sherri Crichton to Sue Over The Pitt Reboot Claims

A US court permits Sherri Crichton to sue HBO regarding The Pitt, citing clear similarities to ER. This ruling allows the lawsuit from Michael Crichton's estate to proceed against Warner Bros despite previous dismissals.

A United States federal judge has officially permitted Sherri Crichton to proceed with her lawsuit against HBO, allowing legal action to move forward against the hospital drama The Pitt. The ruling validates the claim that the series infringes upon the intellectual property rights established by her late husband, Michael Crichton, who created the iconic medical series ER. This decision marks a significant shift in the ongoing dispute between the Crichton estate and the producers of the Warner Bros. production, which has been a subject of intense industry scrutiny since its inception.

Judicial Finding of Similarities Between Shows

The court dismissed a recent appeal intended to have Sherri Crichton's lawsuit thrown out entirely, determining that there are clear and numerous similarities between The Pitt and the original ER franchise. The judge identified specific overlapping elements, including the primary setting within a US emergency room, the focus on junior doctors as central characters, and the use of fast-paced medical jargon throughout the narrative. These structural and thematic parallels were deemed sufficient to allow the case to advance to the discovery phase, where evidence will be formally exchanged between the parties.

Also read ‘The Pitt’ and ‘ER’ Are Similar Enough to Allow Crichton Suit, Appeals Court Rules

Sherri Crichton and the John Michael Crichton Trust argue that The Pitt follows the exact same formula as ER, essentially moving the setting from Chicago to Pittsburgh while rebranding the property. They assert that the producers moved forward with the project without any attribution or compensation for Michael Crichton and his heirs, despite his death in 2008. The legal team maintains that this unauthorized use of the core concept violates the rights associated with the original intellectual property.

Frozen Rights Agreement and Estate Claims

A central pillar of Sherri Crichton's legal argument is the existence of a frozen rights agreement embedded within Michael Crichton's original contract. This specific clause strictly prohibited any spin-offs or reboots of ER from being produced without his direct authorization. The estate claims that The Pitt was made without permission from the estate and without any official credit to the original creator, constituting a direct violation of these contractual terms.

Advertisement

While the lawsuit against the production companies and the estate proceeds, separate claims against individual creators have faced judicial setbacks. Claims against Noah Wyle, who stars as Dr. Michael Robinavitch and serves as a producer, were dismissed by the court. Similarly, allegations against showrunner R Scott Gemmill and executive producer John Wells were also dismissed.

Court Ruling on Individual Producer Liability

The judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to suggest that Noah Wyle, R Scott Gemmill, or John Wells were aware that they were violating the intellectual property rights of the Crichton estate. The court determined that individual liability could not be established without proof of knowledge regarding the alleged infringement. This distinction separates the institutional liability of Warner Bros and HBO from the personal liability of the key creative figures involved in the production.

Warner Bros, which owns HBO Max, had previously characterized the lawsuit as baseless when it was first launched in 2024, requesting its immediate dismissal. The studio defended its production practices, arguing that The Pitt is an original work that does not infringe on the rights held by the Crichton estate. The rejection of this defense allows Sherri Crichton's case to continue, setting the stage for a potential jury trial.

Impact on Noah Wyle and Future Proceedings

Noah Wyle's role as the face of The Pitt has intensified the public and legal scrutiny surrounding the production. Wyle, who played Dr. John Carter on ER from 1994 to 2005, has enjoyed a significant career resurgence, recently being voted People Magazine's Sexiest Man of the Year. His performance earned him a second Emmy Award in September, and the show itself was named Outstanding Drama Series.

Advertisement

The Pitt is scheduled to return for a third season next year, making this legal development particularly timely for the network and its stakeholders. Sherri Crichton expressed deep gratification regarding the Court of Appeal decision in a public statement. She emphasized that the case affects writers, creators, and their families and estates, and expressed her commitment to presenting her arguments to a jury.

The legal proceedings will now move into the discovery phase, where both sides will exchange documents and depose witnesses. This process is critical for establishing whether the creative similarities identified by the judge constitute legal infringement under copyright law. The outcome will have significant implications for the television industry regarding the boundaries of reboots and derivative works in modern television production.