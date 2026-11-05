Judge Allows John Branca to Seal Michael Jackson Estate Finances

A Los Angeles judge ruled that executor John Branca can keep specific financial records of Michael Jackson's estate confidential, a move made just days after Paris Jackson demanded $600 million.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny issued two significant rulings on November 4 that allow John Branca, the longtime executor of the Michael Jackson Estate, to withhold sensitive financial data from public view. The decision comes amidst an ongoing and highly publicized legal conflict between Branca and Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, regarding the distribution of the late singer's multibillion-dollar fortune. This latest development marks a procedural victory for Branca as he navigates intense scrutiny over his management of the estate.

Legal Basis for Sealing Financial Records

Judge Penny granted Branca's requests to seal limited portions of court filings, specifically citing the need to protect confidential information related to attorney fees and estate accounting. One order explicitly permits the concealment of nonpublic details regarding the amount of fees incurred by the executor during litigation concerning the reasonableness of his administrative actions. The court determined that releasing these specifics could create a substantial probability of prejudice to the estate's interests in pending litigation, future negotiations, and ongoing business matters.

Also read Paris Jackson seeks $600 million from Michael Jackson's estate to go to his three children

The second ruling addresses information connected to the Fourteenth Account Current and Report of Administration of Estate. This document includes a petition for the settlement of accounts and instructions regarding family allowance. By keeping these records private, the court aims to shield the estate from potential harm that might arise from public disclosure of its financial operations and legal strategies during this critical period of dispute.

Paris Jackson Demands $600 Million Distribution

These procedural rulings follow a bombshell petition filed by Paris Jackson on October 29, in which she accused Branca of withholding her inheritance and maintaining an iron grip on when and how much money the siblings receive. In that filing, the 28-year-old actress and activist demanded that Branca transfer $600 million from her father's estate into the family trust intended to benefit herself and her brothers, Prince and Bigi. Jackson claims the family trust remains unfunded more than 17 years after Michael Jackson's death, despite the estate generating billions of dollars in revenue.

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Paris Jackson further alleges that Branca retaliated against her for questioning his handling of the estate by reducing payments to her and her brothers by millions of dollars. According to her legal filing, Michael Jackson's original intent was for his children to begin receiving income from their respective trusts at age 21. The plan also outlined that portions of their principal inheritance would be distributed at ages 30, 35, and 40, a timeline that Jackson argues has been unfairly disrupted by the current administration of the estate.

Estate Denies Allegations of Financial Mismanagement

In response to Paris Jackson's accusations, a spokesperson for the Michael Jackson Estate firmly denied the claims, describing the allegations as a complete fabrication. The representative insisted to media outlets that more than $200 million had already been distributed to or spent for the benefit of Michael's children and other named beneficiaries. The estate maintains that its financial stewardship has been transparent and in line with the late artist's wishes, despite the public nature of the current dispute.

The estate spokesperson also pointed to unresolved legal matters, including an ongoing dispute with the Internal Revenue Service, as primary reasons why the family trust has not been fully funded to date. These external legal challenges have complicated the distribution process, leading to delays that Paris Jackson interprets as intentional obstruction by her father's estate executor. The conflict highlights the complex interplay between estate administration, tax law, and family dynamics in high-profile celebrity estates.

Current Status and Future Legal Steps

The rulings by Judge Penny do not indicate that Paris Jackson opposed the specific requests to seal the financial documents, nor do they represent a direct ruling against her broader claims. In a third court order issued on the same day, attorneys informed the judge that a separate matter involving motions previously heard on October 7 had been resolved. This suggests that while some procedural hurdles are being cleared, the substantive dispute over the $600 million distribution and the overall management of the estate remains active and unresolved.

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As the legal proceedings continue, the balance of power between Paris Jackson and John Branca remains a central focus of public and legal interest. The judge's decision to protect certain financial details allows Branca to continue managing the estate's operations without immediate public scrutiny of specific fee structures. However, the underlying tension regarding the timing and amount of distributions to the Jackson heirs ensures that the legal battle will likely extend further into the future, with additional court dates and potential appeals anticipated.