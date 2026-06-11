Antonio Brown Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault With Firearm, Gets Three Years Probation

Former NFL star Antonio Brown pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault with a firearm in a 2025 shooting outside a celebrity boxing match in South Florida. He was sentenced to three years of probation and avoids prison time and a criminal conviction.

Former NFL star Antonio Brown pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with a 2025 shooting outside a celebrity boxing match in South Florida.

Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez sentenced Brown to three years of probation, during which he must attend weekly counseling sessions and not possess a firearm, among other conditions. The plea deal allows Brown to avoid any time in prison as well as a criminal conviction. He could seek an early termination of probation at about the halfway mark of the sentence so long as all terms are met.

Also read Antonio Brown Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault With Firearm, Receives Three Years Probation

Antonio Brown Sentenced To Probation

Brown, 38, faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the original charge. He had initially been charged with attempted murder after local police said he grabbed a security guard's gun and fired two shots at a man he had been involved in a physical altercation with just moments earlier. Brown claimed self-defense, saying he was defending himself from someone trying to rob him of his jewelry.

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Florida's Stand Your Ground law allows people who believe they face death or serious injury to use deadly force to defend themselves without a duty to retreat. Wearing a black leather jacket and white pants, Brown spoke sparingly and in a low voice during the brief proceedings in Miami state court. As he entered his guilty plea, the judge asked him to speak up.

Outside the courtroom, Brown thanked God and said he wanted to get back to life and his family. He declined to answer other questions, but his lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, said they were extremely grateful the case was behind them. My client was facing 30 years in prison with a 20-year minimum mandatory, and he was given an offer he just could not refuse, Eiglarsh said.

Career Highlights And Controversial Exit

Probation was too good to turn down, and we are both very excited about the outcome. Brown spent 12 years in the NFL, most of it with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 under quarterback Tom Brady. The following season, though, Brown effectively ended his career when he inexplicably took off his jersey, shoulder pads and gloves and ran off the field during a game.

The Buccaneers released him after the incident. His career started as well as anyone could have imagined, as the former sixth-round pick from Central Michigan went from fighting to earn a roster spot to becoming one of the most prolific wide receivers in the league. His exit from the Steel City marked a downturn both professionally and personally, and his NFL career ended unceremoniously in Tampa. Brown has dealt with other legal problems in recent years.

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He previously was accused of battery on a moving truck driver, faced several domestic violence charges, failure to pay child support and other incidents. Brown was extradited in November 2025 from Dubai, where he has business interests, after an arrest warrant on the attempted murder charge was issued in June of the same year. He was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on Nov. 13, 2025.