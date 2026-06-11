Antonio Brown Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault With Firearm, Receives Three Years Probation

Former NFL star Antonio Brown pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault with a firearm in a 2025 South Florida shooting and was sentenced to three years of probation, avoiding prison and a criminal conviction.

Former NFL star Antonio Brown pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with a 2025 shooting outside a celebrity boxing match in South Florida.

Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez sentenced Brown to three years of probation during which he must attend weekly counseling sessions and may not possess a firearm, among other conditions. The plea to the reduced charge, which Brown entered in state court in Miami, allows the All-Pro wide receiver to avoid prison time. He would not have any criminal conviction under the plea deal.

Also read Antonio Brown Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault With Firearm, Gets Three Years Probation

Brown Faces Probation And Counseling Requirements

He could seek an early termination of probation at about the halfway mark of the sentence so long as all terms are met. Brown had initially been charged with attempted murder after police said he grabbed a handgun from a security staffer at the event and fired two shots at a man he had been in a fistfight with just moments earlier.

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The 38-year-old former NFL star faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the original attempted murder charge. Brown maintained he was defending himself from an attack as others were trying to steal jewelry from him. Florida's Stand Your Ground law allows people who believe they face death or serious injury to use deadly force to defend themselves without a duty to retreat.

He claimed self-defense, saying he was defending himself from someone trying to rob him of his jewelry. Brown spent 12 years in the NFL, most of it with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His career started as well as anyone could have imagined, as the former sixth-round pick from Central Michigan went from fighting to earn a roster spot to becoming one of the most prolific wide receivers in the league.

Career Downturn Followed Super Bowl Victory

He won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 under quarterback Tom Brady. His exit from the Steel City marked a downturn both professionally and personally, and his NFL career ended unceremoniously in Tampa. During a game against the New York Jets, Brown infamously exited the playing field in the middle of the game while removing his pads and jersey. He inexplicably took off his jersey, shoulder pads and gloves and ran off the field.

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The Buccaneers released him after the incident, which effectively ended his career. Brown has dealt with other legal problems in recent years, including several domestic violence charges, failure to pay child support, battery on a moving truck driver and other incidents. Brown was extradited in November 2025 from Dubai, where he has business interests, after an arrest warrant on the attempted murder charge was issued in June of the same year.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared in court at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, according to a photo caption from the Miami Herald via AP.