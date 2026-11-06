Judge accepts ex-NFL star Antonio Brown's guilty plea to reduced charge, sentences probation in attempted murder case.

Judge accepts ex-NFL star Antonio Brown's guilty plea to reduced charge, sentences probation in attempted murder case. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

State secretary praises Florida's election speed and reliability4 arrested in Jacksonville Beach attack that left woman with fractured nose on Halloween nightJacksonville-area events to check out Nov. 6-8, 2026Free phones tied to alleged $51M Jacksonville health care fraudAtlantic Beach commission candidates separated by 1 voteHart Bridge reopens after being hit by crane on bargeHart Bridge closed in both directions after barge crane strikes structureHart Bridge closed in both directions after a crane on a barge strikes structureFor those who keep things "just in case.

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