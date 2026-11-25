Jude Bellingham scored a stunning volley to inspire Real Madrid to a 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven, securing top spot in the Champions League standings.

Jude Bellingham delivered a masterclass performance as Real Madrid overcame a first-half deficit to defeat PSV Eindhoven 5-1 in the Champions League. The England international came off the bench to score a spectacular volley that shifted momentum decisively in favor of the Spanish giants. This emphatic result keeps Real Madrid at the summit of the league phase standings with an unblemished record.

Bellingham Stunning Goal Details

Bellingham introduced himself to the pitch with a strike described by the player himself as the best goal of his life. The 23-year-old collected a loose ball from approximately 25 yards outside the box. He controlled the ball with his left foot before flicking it up with his right and volying it with the outside of that boot into the far corner of the net. The pace and precision of the effort left PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovar with no chance as the ball hit the inside of the post.

Also read Real Madrid Finalizing Jude Bellingham Contract Extension Until 2031

Mourinho Tactical Substitution Impact

Manager Jose Mourinho made three changes for the second half with Real trailing 1-0 at the break. Bellingham started on the bench to allow for rest, but his impact was immediate, arriving just 15 minutes into the second period. Mourinho highlighted that Bellingham provided qualities the team lacked in the opening 45 minutes. The substitution changed the dynamic of the match entirely, allowing Real Madrid to control the tempo.

Valverde and Guler Assist Roles

Real Madrid captain Fede Valverde scored the equalizing goal five minutes after Bellingham's introduction. Arda Guler provided the assist with a clever backheeled pass that allowed Valverde to score his first-time shot into the bottom corner. Guler also assisted Bellingham for the second goal and set up Vinicius Jr for the fifth. Valverde noted that Bellingham gave the team the tranquillity needed to maintain possession against PSV's midfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Contract Extension and Salary Talks

This performance arrives amid reports that Bellingham is in advanced negotiations for a new contract with Real Madrid. Sources indicate talks initiated in September aim to extend his deal until 2031. The club seeks to tie down the midfielder beyond his current agreement, which runs until 2029 and pays him approximately £12.5 million a year after tax. Bellingham is expected to receive terms comparable to teammate Vinicius Jr, who reportedly earns around £500,000 a week.

PSV Early Lead and Madrid Response

PSV Eindhoven took a deserved lead in the 32nd minute through a penalty converted by Ivan Perisic. The 37-year-old captain ignored protests from the Bernabeu crowd to send Thibaut Courtois the wrong way. Real Madrid almost conceded again before the break when Kodai Sano glanced a header off target. After Bellingham's goal, Madrid punished a loose pass in the PSV defense to extend their scoring run and secure the victory.